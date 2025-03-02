Suns Star Devin Booker Clears Up Rumored Tension
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker shared his perspective Sunday on the report by NBA insider Chris Haynes that said coach Mike Budenholzer met with the Suns star and told him to tone it down vocally.
"We've had multiple conversations. I can't seem to find one that sticks out more than the others," Booker said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
"It's a player/coach relationship. When things start going bad, everybody tries to point fingers to find out what's wrong. People are going to come up with stuff. The relationship is great. We're on the same page, we're trying to win and that's that."
Haynes reported on Friday that "Budenholzer called a meeting with Devin Booker imploring he tone it down vocally, leaving the star shocked. Inside that meeting which provides context to Booker’s postgame remarks on communicating."
This report came after Booker gave this explanation on why he felt the Suns' season had not turned out the way everyone thought after a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday, as Phoenix is currently 28-32 and 3.5 games back of a play-in spot: "I’d say just skipping over the details and always taking the ‘get ‘em next game’ mentality. At some point, you gotta draw a line, and it should’ve been drawn a long time ago."
Budenholzer had a similar response to Booker when asked about the report a couple days ago:
"Devin and I have lots of conversations. I think it's super healthy. Internally, some of this stuff has been shared with me. Usually I'm naive or in a cave, but Devin's care factor is off the charts.
"Devin always starts with himself. He's always pushing all of us to be better. Devin's awesome. His communication is awesome, and his style is great. I get it, I understand, I don't have a lot more to say.
"There’s conversations that Devin and I have all the time, and I’m good with those conversations. We don’t always agree on everything. I think he actually appreciates it. I appreciate it, so I think I'll leave it there."
Following a 3-10 record in February and a slew of concerning reports, the Suns will look to put all of it behind them as they enter a stretch of eight straight games against teams with over a .500 record beginning tonight when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.