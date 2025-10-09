Suns Star Devin Booker Disrespected by NBA GM's
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker continues to be disrespected.
Booker was nowhere to be found in NBA.com's survey of league general managers and their opinions on various players, teams, positions, etc.
Not even in the list of top five shooting guards, which went as follows:
1. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota – 70%
2. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland – 13%
T-3. Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers – 7%
T-3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City – 7%
5. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 3%
Nor was Booker in the mix for best point guard, which occupied a lot of the same names:
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City – 73%
2. Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers – 17%
3. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 7%
4. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana – 3%
This Season, Devin Booker Can Prove Many Wrong
Booker is consistently underrated by fans and media alike, though it is a bit surprising to see the Kentucky product held in similar light by NBA general managers.
Booker found himself in plenty of those conversations when names such as Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal were on the roster, so perhaps the Suns' expected downward trend this year plays a part of that thinking.
Yet fresh off a historic contract extension, Booker will have ample opportunity to re-assert himself.
"I'm trying to keep it in house, man. We're trying to just stack days. We understand we're a young team, we're going to make some mistakes. But I think the quicker we minimize those mistakes, making the same mistakes, we'll let our full potential be what it can be with the talent that we have and the people that we have," Booker said at Suns Media Day.
Booker now has Jalen Green next to him in the backcourt, who was the Houston Rockets' top scorer last season.
There's plenty of intrigue as to how first-year head coach Jordan Ott will utilize both, but now with Durant and Beal out of the picture, it's clear who will be leading the Suns moving into the 2025-26 season.
"I’m eager to get back to it. I’m excited. Obviously, we’ve had some changes with the roster. We’ve had some changes with the coaches," Booker said this week.
"So think it’s a big responsibility for me to be a leader and continue being a leader and getting everybody on the same page so we can start this thing off the right way.”