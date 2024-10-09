Suns Star Projected to Receive Extension
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is eligible to receive an extension this year - and with two years left on his contract - talks of whether the Suns should or shouldn't retain one of the greatest players of all time have already begun.
Durant will be 38 by time his current deal expires, but if the Olympics or early preseason play shows anything, he's still got plenty of life left in his legs.
Bleacher Report recently tabbed Durant as one of seven players that will secure a massive extension:
"The Suns can and should reward Durant with an extension. Like Curry with the Golden State Warriors, Durant can only add one year (because of age). Phoenix has shown it's willing to invest heavily, almost in defiance of the new rules," wrote Eric Pincus.
"Why stop now with Durant? It's only for one season and may keep your headliner happy. Since Bradley Beal will undoubtedly opt into his final year (2026-27) at $57.1 million, the Suns won't be able to start changing direction until the following year."
Like Pincus says, the Suns have had no problems shelling out cash in order to do what's best for their roster, and with Phoenix already knee-deep in the second apron of the luxury tax, what's a few more million?
Durant and other members of the organization addressed extension talks at Suns Media Day:
Suns Owner Mat Ishbia
"Kevin Durant loves it here. We love Kevin Durant. We talk to him and his agent Rich Kleiman all the time. We don't really go through contract extensions publicly, but I'll tell you this: Kevin loves it. We love Kevin. We plan on Kevin being here, and nothing changes with that."
Suns General Manager James Jones
"We love having KD here. We want him here. We'll figure that out, like Mat [Ishbia] said, we don't really talk about that publicly. But the thing that we do talk about publicly is like, who really wants to be here and who's a great fit for us? And so we love KD. He loves being here, but that goes without saying."
Durant himself didn't offer much, however.
"As far as the extension. Two years out - I got two years left on my contract. I'm focused on being the best I can every day."
Durant has cap hits of $51.1 million and $54.7 million to finish out the remainder of his two-year deal.