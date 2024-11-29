Suns Stars Get Injury Update vs Warriors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns received a bit of good news on the injury fronts of Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic ahead of their Saturday matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
Per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, Suns coach Mike Budenholzer says Beal is probable after recently dealing with a calf injury. He was also spotted grabbing his ankle late in the contest against the Nets on Wednesday.
Durant has the green light, as both he and Beal "did mostly everything" in Friday's practice. Durant missed two weeks with a calf injury of his own.
Additionally, Nurkic is probable with the ankle injury that's followed him for a few games, too.
The official injury report for both sides will arrive later Friday evening, though the Suns are tracking to be fairly healthy against the Warriors in a pivotal matchup for both sides.
The Suns have lost their last seven of nine games while the Warriors have lost three straight - both sides look to get back to winning ways at Footprint Center.
Steph Curry did not play in Golden State's last game with a knee injury, though Warriors head coach Steve Kerr did say he was hopeful Curry would be ready for their battle against Phoenix.
"He's been banged up the last week as his knees have been bothering him," Kerr said regarding his star point guard. "Hopefully [Curry missing Wednesday's game] gives Steph the time he needs the next couple of days to get ready for our road trip... I do [think he'll be ready for Saturday]."