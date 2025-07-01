BREAKING: Suns Starter Signing With Magic
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are losing starting point guard Tyus Jones to the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X:
"Free agent guard Tyus Jones has agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Orlando Magic, sources tell ESPN. Magic officials negotiated the deal with Jones' agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management, which gives Jones a key role for the East contenders."
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto also confirmed the news.
Jones joined Phoenix on a one-year deal late in the offseason, giving what many had hoped to be a perfect puzzle piece next to stars such as Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
Jones had one of the highest assist-to-turnover ratios in the NBA entering the 2024-25 season, though it felt like he never got the chance to truly run Mike Budenholzer's offense in Phoenix.
Jones was eventually benched, which opened the door for a reasonable exit this summer.
"We're trying to right the ship, trying to figure it out," Jones said of the decision back in February. "Coach came to me, let me know that's what we were going to do. I'm all for it."
Now, Jones joins a Magic team that finished seventh in the East last season and hope to be just a few pieces away from making a deeper playoff push.
The Suns have yet to find their starting (true) point guard of the future, though Phoenix did re-sign Collin Gillespie earlier today - you can read more about that here.