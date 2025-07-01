Inside The Suns

BREAKING: Suns Starter Signing With Magic

The Phoenix Suns will need to find a new starting point guard.

Donnie Druin

Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) calls out a play against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) calls out a play against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are losing starting point guard Tyus Jones to the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X:

"Free agent guard Tyus Jones has agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Orlando Magic, sources tell ESPN. Magic officials negotiated the deal with Jones' agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management, which gives Jones a key role for the East contenders."

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto also confirmed the news.

Jones joined Phoenix on a one-year deal late in the offseason, giving what many had hoped to be a perfect puzzle piece next to stars such as Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Jones had one of the highest assist-to-turnover ratios in the NBA entering the 2024-25 season, though it felt like he never got the chance to truly run Mike Budenholzer's offense in Phoenix.

Jones was eventually benched, which opened the door for a reasonable exit this summer.

"We're trying to right the ship, trying to figure it out," Jones said of the decision back in February. "Coach came to me, let me know that's what we were going to do. I'm all for it."

Now, Jones joins a Magic team that finished seventh in the East last season and hope to be just a few pieces away from making a deeper playoff push.

The Suns have yet to find their starting (true) point guard of the future, though Phoenix did re-sign Collin Gillespie earlier today - you can read more about that here.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News