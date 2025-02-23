Suns Explain Starting Lineup Change

SUNS TRIO COMBINES FOR 81 POINTS ‼️



☀️ Booker: 29, 8a, 4r, 2s, 50% shooting

☀️ Durant: 27p, 11r, 5a, 60% shooting

☀️ Beal: 25p, 6r, 4a, 2s, 52.6% shooting



Phoenix wins on the road 121-117 vs. Chicago! pic.twitter.com/31403ePAK0