Suns Explain Starting Lineup Change
PHOENIX — In the second game back from the All-Star break, the struggling Phoenix Suns finally made a starting lineup change that had been long anticipated.
After 15 straight games of coming off the bench, Bradley Beal replaced Tyus Jones in the starting 5 in the Suns' 121-117 victory over the Chicago Bulls Saturday.
Phoenix (27-29) snapped a four-game losing streak with the win, as Beal recorded 25 points in 10-of-19 shooting, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes.
"We're always kind of looking and trying to figure out the best combinations, the best groups," Suns coach Mike Budenhozler said of the rotation change (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
"We keep trying and we keep mixing it up. Sometimes there's injuries, but (Beal's) been good. We wanted to try it and look at it and feel that's going to give us our best chance and he responded well. He's been really great for a while now."
Beal's numbers did not change much when he was coming off the bench, but he did average slightly less minutes.
"Just being ready. Just me being me," Beal said of being a starter again (via Rankin). "It's no different if I'm starting or coming off the bench. I'm always gonna do what the team needs me to do, contribute in whatever fashion that is.
"Coach pulled me to the side and was like I need you to be ultra aggressive, be you, and that's all I needed."
Devin Booker and Kevin Durant also had big games alongside Beal. Booker ended with 29 points (10-20 FG), eight assists and four rebounds, while Durant had a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double to go along with five assists and a block.
"I like it," Booker said of the look with him, Beal and Durant (via Rankin). "A lot of threats out there, a lot of scoring options and just defending at a high level, versatility on the defensive end. It's a good look for us."
Jones had started all 54 of the games he played in this season before the Bulls game. Before the matchup, Budenholzer explained why he entrusted Jones with the starting role for so long despite Phoenix's massive underachieving so far this season.
"(Jones) organizes us," Budenholzer said. "He brings leadership, stability. He's a point guard. He's that guy that's looking to get everybody involved. Has a comfort level with that spot. He's been good."
Jones finished with two points (0-5 FG), six assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench against Chicago.
"We're trying to right the ship, trying to figure it out," Jones said of the decision. "Coach came to me, let me know that's what we were going to do. I'm all for it."
The Suns are back in action for the second leg of a back-to-back today at 4 p.m. Arizona time against the Toronto Raptors.