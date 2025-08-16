Ranking Four Biggest Suns Games This Season
The Phoenix Suns are getting ready for their upcoming season with 82 games on the docket.
However, there are four games that stand out above the rest for the Suns. Here's a look at those matchups:
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Clippers
The LA Clippers come to town for the first time since Bradley Beal's exit from the Suns. Beal was bought out by the Suns earlier this offseason two years since he was traded by the Washington Wizards to Phoenix.
This isn't as big of a "rivalry" game as the next game on the list, but it's certainly a noteworthy contest going into the season.
Nov. 24 vs. Houston Rockets
The Rockets and Suns made a massive trade this offseason sending Kevin Durant to Houston for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and the No. 10 overall pick, which turned into Duke center Khaman Maluach.
For the first time since the trade, the two teams will face off in Phoenix where the tensions will be high. Green and Brooks will want to give their former team some form of regret in their new home at the Footprint Center.
Dec. 31 at Cleveland Cavaliers
The Suns won't play on Christmas this year, but they will get a New Year's Eve game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who won 64 games last season to lead the Eastern Conference.
The tipoff for the game will get a 1:30 p.m. MT start, so the Suns can ring in the new year back at home in Phoenix.
Apr. 12 at Oklahoma City Thunder
The final game of the season will see the Suns head to OKC to take on the defending champion Thunder.
There's a chance this game doesn't have a lot riding on it for the Thunder, who could have their playoff placement figured out by this game. However, this could also be a big game for the Suns as they fight for one of the final spots in the Western Conference playoff picture.