Insider Reveals Heat's Trade Package for Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns ultimately settled on the Houston Rockets to handle business with during Kevin Durant's final days in the desert.
However, numerous teams placed themselves in the running for the Slim Reaper prior to his departure - a notable squad being the Miami Heat.
The Heat were reportedly one of Durant's preferred destinations, though Miami ultimately wasn't able to strike a deal with Phoenix.
What was Miami's offer to the Suns?
The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson with more on X:
"Per source with direct knowledge, Heat was willing to offer Wiggins, Rozier, Highsmith, Jaquez and 20th pick in June's draft for Durant & Cody Martin. Per Shams, Suns wanted Jaquez, Jović, Highsmith, 20th pick and a pick swap (as well as Wiggins/Rozier inclusion). SO...Jovic and Kasparas J. need to work out for justify the decision, which was a difficult one for Heat to reach."
Durant ultimately was sent to Houston in exchange for:
- Jalen Green
- Dillon Brooks
- Khaman Maluach (No. 10 overall pick)
- Rasheer Fleming (No. 31 overall pick)
- Koby Brea (No. 41 overall pick)
- Daeqwon Plowden
- 2026 second-round pick
- 2032 second-round pick
This was all part of a seven-team trade, which became the largest transaction in NBA history.
The Minnesota Timberwolves were also a reported finalist for Durant along with other interested teams such as the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.
As for Miami's offer, the Suns clearly prioritized draft capital and younger players in a return for Durant - making Houston's deal much more enticing.