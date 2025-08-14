Suns To Play Bradley Beal, Clippers Early in 2025-26 Season
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will get to see Bradley Beal on his new team very early on in the 2025-26 season.
Phoenix is scheduled to play Beal's Los Angeles Clippers in the second game of the season on Friday, Oct. 24, and then will host Los Angeles in Beal's return game on Thursday, Nov. 6.
Here are all of the dates for when the Suns will play the Clippers from Phoenix's schedule release Thursday:
Friday, Oct. 24: Suns at Clippers
Thursday, Nov. 6: Clippers at Suns
Saturday, Nov. 8: Suns at Clippers (ESPN)
Sunday, Feb. 1: Clippers at Suns
The matchups against LA could also be significant for the Suns facing off against Chris Paul, who will likely be playing in his final season after a Hall-of-Fame career that included a trip to the 2021 NBA Finals with the Suns.
Beal's time in Phoenix, meanwhile, did not end on a pleasant note, and the Suns bought him out last month, freeing him up to sign with the Clippers.
After a disappointing tenure in Phoenix following a trade from the Washington Wizards to the Suns in 2023, the Suns are still on the books for Beal's salary the next five years after electing to waive and stretch him, which comes out to a whopping $19.4 million per year.
Fans were certainly not happy with how Beal's time in Phoenix turned out with two injury-plagued and underperforming seasons, both for him and the team, who did not win a single playoff game these two years despite championship aspirations.
Beal said that he joined the Clippers because he "wants a ring," and he will have an opportunity to show just how good he and his new team can be early in the season against Phoenix, who no longer has championship expectations after buying out Beal and trading away Kevin Durant.
The Suns will see plenty of familiar faces in new places in the 2025-26 season with Beal on the Clippers, Durant on the Houston Rockets, Tyus Jones on the Orlando Magic, Deandre Ayton on the Los Angeles Lakers, Cam Johnson on the Denver Nuggets, among others.
However, the matchups against Beal's and Durant's new teams, given that both stay healthy, will highlight the schedule next season, as the Suns only have nine national TV games.