Remembering Phoenix Suns Legend Walter Davis
The Phoenix Suns recognized the late Walter Davis this past week on social media. Davis would have been 71 years old.
Nicknamed "Sweet D," Davis' sweet jumper and craftiness were lauded by Suns fans during his 11 years with the franchise. Davis, who died on Nov. 2, 2023, would have been 71 years old. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame nearly one year after his death in Oct. 2024.
"I don't remember a sweeter shot," said Suns legend and Ring of Honor member Alvan Adams. "Ray Allen's got a great shot. The Splash Brothers, [too]. [Davis] was a feared shooter. The other team knew it, too.
Davis' record stood for over 30 years after his retirement in 1992. He spent 11 of his 15 seasons with the Suns, appearing in six NBA All-Star games (1978-81, 1984, 1987). Davis was named to the All-NBA second-team twice (1978, 1979).
Devin Booker's role as Suns' all-time scoring leader
Devin Booker passed Davis with a 3-pointer during the Suns' road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 4. Booker, just 28 years old, carries the torch as the Suns' scoring king as the team moves forward from two failed seasons with a "Big 3" of Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
"It means everything," Booker said. "Just being drafted to a franchise that believed in me, taking a chance on me as an 18-year-old kid and going through a rebuild phase and just sticking with it. Keeping my head down. The love and support has always been there. I don't take it for granted."
The Suns wanted to keep Booker and did this offseason. The Suns extended Booker with a two-year, $145 million deal. His annual salary of $72.5 million is the highest in NBA history.
Without Durant, Booker will keep scoring more points as he looks to extend his scoring title. The Suns also will have Booker under contract for through 2029-30.
How long has Walter Davis been in the Suns' Ring of Honor?
Davis was enshrined in the Suns' Ring of Honor in 2004, becoming the third person to be honored. Davis' No. 6 was raised to the rafters in Oct. 2023 as part of the Suns' reimagined Ring of Honor.
The Suns have retired the following players along with Davis:
Alvan Adams (1975-1988)
Charles Barkley (1992-1996)
Tom Chambers (188-1993)
Connie Hawkins (1969-1973)
Kevin Johnson (1988-1998, 2000)
Dan Majerle (1988-1995, 2001-2002)
Shawn Marion (1999-2008)
Steve Nash (1996-1998, 2004-2012)
Amar'e Stoudemire (2002-2010)
Dick Van Arsdale (1968-1977)
The Suns have also retired former general manager Jerry Colangelo, coaches Cotton Fitzsimmons, John MacLeod and Paul Westphal (Westphal also played as guard for the Suns), athletic trainer Joe Proski and legendary announcer Al McCoy in their Ring of Honor.