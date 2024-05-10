Report: Suns Considering Front Office Change
PHOENIX -- Change is already happening within the Phoenix Suns' coaching staff.
It looks like that could extend to the front office.
The Suns have announced they're moving on from Frank Vogel after just one year of service as head coach following a disappointing season where Phoenix departed the postseason after a first-round sweep, courtesy of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
With a star-studded roster, the Suns felt like change was needed - and though not official - Mike Budenholzer is the reported name Phoenix is bringing in to seek the franchise's first NBA championship.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says the front office could see some shuffling too, as the Suns could look to add a president of basketball operations to oversee general manager James Jones.
“So, could you hire a president of basketball operations and leave James as the GM and they work together hand in hand,” Gambadoro said. “That could be something that happens.”
It's also been reported that Isiah Thomas will not join Phoenix's front office. The Suns reportedly planned to extend an offer to David Fizdale a role in the front office, though it's unknown if he'll accept.
Jones has been with the organization since 2017 and helped construct a roster that made a run to the 2021 NBA Finals, though Phoenix has also received heat for recent moves to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
Despite outside public perception, Suns owner Mat Ishbia says they'd re-do all of their prior moves.
"You look back at some of the trades that James and all of us were part of -- we do those things a 100 out of a 100 times, not 99 out of a 100, a 100 out of a 100," Ishbia told reporters at a press conference last week.
"And we still do 'em again. And I think [the] other 29 GMs would all do the exact same thing. We feel great about the moves we've made on the court, off the court and we're really proud of it."