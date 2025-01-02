Report: Suns Not Shopping Starting Center
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are not actively listening to offers on starting center Jusuf Nurkic, according to PHNX's Gerald Bourguet.
"According to a source, the Suns are not actively shopping Jusuf Nurkic. Doesn’t mean they wouldn’t trade him, but the trade market is only now starting to get rolling, and as you’d expect, he doesn’t have a ton of trade value right now. Might have more this summer as an expiring," he put on Twitter/X.
Nurkic has been heavily involved in trade rumors since the start of the season as Phoenix looks to potentially save a sinking ship. The Suns are two games under .500 as the 2025 calendar year approaches.
This comes just over a week after The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin said the Suns were indeed actively looking to ship Nurkic out of the desert.
“The Phoenix Suns have been actively looking to trade starting center Jusuf Nurkic, league sources informed The Arizona Republic. The Suns (14-14) are seeking a big in return, the sources said. The team has been playing Mason Plumlee, rookie Oso Ighodaro and Nurkic at the five position. Washington Wizards big Jonas Valančiūnas and Chicago Bulls big Nikola Vucevic are two players whose names have been thrown into trade talks."
Nurkic - acquired via trade before the beginning of last season - has been a prominent presence on the glass but has yet to truly maximize himself under the guidance of new head coach Mike Budenholzer.
"I've been judged I feel like for most of the part since I got here the most, it feels like everybody wants me to play KD's (Kevin Durant) role but two shots. It's not how it works - but anyways, just trying to play through the injuries, through everything for this team - I know who appreciates it," Nurkic previously said on the outside noise.
"I don't really try to go out and prove anything. I know what I bring to the table, what I bring to the team and just try to play as much as I can, team ball."
The league's trade deadline is Feb. 6.