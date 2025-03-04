Report: Suns Star 'Untouchable' in Trade Talks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into the final 20+ games of the season with great uncertainty around not only their potential avoidance of the postseason, but also what lies ahead in the summer.
It feels like an eternity since the start of the season, where Phoenix's star trio of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant led the Suns off to a hot 9-2 start out of the gates.
Since, things have crumbled, and Phoenix has been unable to adjust under first-year coach Mike Budenholzer.
A messy trade deadline that saw the Suns nearly shake their roster up only served as an appetizer for what's sure to be a drama-filled offseason approaching. With smoke and trade rumors running rampant, one player on Phoenix's roster isn't going anywhere.
Suns Star Devin Booker Untouchable in Trade Talks
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst offered the following on a murky Suns future ahead:
"You'd never rule anything out in the NBA, but it also is clear that both the Suns and Durant are contemplating a future apart. The Suns have a failing and hugely expensive big three, and that's untenable in the apron era.
"Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker will make a combined $150 million next season, the most expensive trio in the league, and they're not working together. Beal has a no-trade clause, and he made it very clear he doesn't intend to waive it. Booker is deemed untouchable and doesn't want to leave.
"That leaves the options as status quo or trading Durant as part of a roster restructuring. The status quo is unacceptable, so you start to see how this trade Durant reality comes into focus. The Suns apparently already came to this conclusion because they had talks with several teams about moving Durant at the deadline. The conditions in Phoenix have only deteriorated since."
Booker has stuck with the franchise through some pretty dark days early on his career, and the Suns' fan base sure hopes dealing him would be non-negotiable.
With Beal's no-trade clause and Booker being cemented in the desert, it sure feels like Durant will be the odd-man out.