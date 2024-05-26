Report: Suns Will Pursue LeBron James
PHOENIX -- A wild scenario now appears to be in the realm of possibility for the Phoenix Suns, who are expected to pursue even more star power this offseason.
From NBA insider Evan Sidery:
"The Suns are hoping to pursue LeBron James this offseason, which is why Bronny James is a very serious draft option at No. 22 overall to potentially lure him in," he wrote on Twitter/X.
"Phoenix appears to believe they can convince LeBron to join forces with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal to create a historic superteam.
"LeBron would be sacrificing almost $50 million next season, if he were to legitimately consider joining the Suns on a veteran’s minimum contract.
"Could the Suns really be plotting LeBron and Bronny as their big plan? It certainly seems that’s on the table."
As Sidery alluded to, the Suns are limited in what they can do in free agency thanks to their positioning in the second apron of the luxury tax. Phoenix can only sign outside players on veteran minimum deals.
There's been plenty of discussions on what the Suns will ultimately do come draft night, when they're eligible to trade the No. 22 overall pick and their future 2031 pick. Many believe Phoenix will explore trade options with those picks and a player (perhaps Jusuf Nurkic) in order to find another "win-now" piece to their puzzle.
Bronny - son of LeBron - will be working out for the Suns ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, which begins on June 26. Some in the NBA world believe a team drafting the USC guard would do so in hopes of obtaining his father, who has a player-option he can decline with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.
The NBA offseason never fails to deliver on drama and storylines, though it's clear the Suns could make some massive noise this summer.