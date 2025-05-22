Steve Kerr Suggests Warriors Forward Should Play Like Former Suns Star
The Phoenix Suns, like many NBA franchises, are facing a pivotal offseason full of critical decisions.
All eyes in The Valley are on Kevin Durant and his situation with the Suns' front office. Is the relationship reparable? Is a divorce between the two sides all but finalized?
After Phoenix hires its fourth coach in as many years, the focus will move to Durant and that whole debacle. Then there is Bradley Beal's situation, as his no-trade clause and steep contract have the Suns in a roster-building rut.
Looking around the league, though, many teams will be faced with similar situations. In the Bay Area, the Golden State Warriors have a Jonathan Kuminga issue on their hands.
The G League Ignite product flashed his potential early last season, though an ankle injury that sidelined him for two months and a trade deadline deal for Jimmy Butler ultimately pushed Kuminga out of his role entirely.
While his role with the Warriors -- or spot on the team, even -- is in doubt, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has one suggestion for the athletic forward: play more like Shawn Marion.
"I've always felt like the type of player JK needs to be is, I've mentioned this in the past, Shawn Marion is a guy who jumps out," Kerr explained. "And I talked about this JK's rookie year, you know, with his athleticism, running the floor, putting pressure on the rim, offensive rebounds, getting into the dunker, the drop off pass from drivers, going up and dunking and guarding everybody at the other end.
"To me that's what he's really built for. And we've really pushed him in that direction. And I think sometimes with young players, there's a process."
Kuminga has great potential. He might want to be a star player, whereas the coaching staff wants him to play into his role.
Marion spent the first nine years of his NBA career with the Suns, where he made the All-Star team on three occasions. He averaged 18.4 points and 10 rebounds per game in The Valley.