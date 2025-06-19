Suns' Kevin Durant Trade Rumors Get Major Update on Thursday
The NBA Draft is nearing closer and closer, which is when the Phoenix Suns are expected to have dealt Kevin Durant in a trade.
Recent reports have indicated that the Suns haven't been enamored by the trade packages that have crossed their desk from potential suitors. Durant has a wishlist of where he'd like to land this offseason, though Phoenix plans to make the best decision for the franchise -- which is the correct move to make.
With Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo seemingly off the trade market, all eyes are on Durant and the Suns as a move is expected to be made in a timely manner. The San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat are the teams Durant listed as preferred destinations.
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors are in the mix to land the 15-time All-Star, too.
Still, no team has offered what the Suns have set as a price point for Durant's talent. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, it's a game of chicken at this point.
"The Suns have a price threshold that they want met in a trade for Kevin Durant and I had one team tell me today it's a game of chicken right now," Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. "The Rockets, Heat, and Timberwolves are literally one or two pieces away from getting a deal done."
A deal is close. It could be made any day now. It's a matter of a team being willing to take action. With the NBA Draft nearing, a trade could be made swiftly if one team wants to step up to the plate.
For the Suns, bringing in draft picks to add roster flexibility while sustaining talent around franchise superstar Devin Booker is the priority in a potential deal.
Durant is a two-time champion, MVP winner and all-time talent. He's also going to be 37-years-old next season, while entering the final year of his contract.
The name is shiny and the trade value is there for his elite talent, but there are aspects of a potential trade that lessen the Suns' potential return in a deal.