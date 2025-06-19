Report: Suns Value Kevin Durant Too High in Trade Talks
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns insider Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reported Tuesday the Suns' idea of what they should get for 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant is too high for potential suitors.
"The Phoenix Suns may be placing too high a value on Kevin Durant and might have to reduce their asking price in negotiating a trade, league sources informed The Arizona Republic," Rankin said.
Phoenix has been in constant active discussions with a handful of teams looking to acquire Durant amid his fallout with the franchise that stems back to the February trade deadline, when the Suns inexplicably tossed the 36-year-old forward in trade talks.
Durant had an All-NBA level 17th season, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on 52.7/43.0/83.9 shooting splits, but didn't make the cut due to an ankle injury that kept him out down the stretch of the season. He played 62 games.
Both parties made it evident that they would work together to move Durant this offseason after each of the last three seasons ended in disappointment. However, Phoenix is finding it increasingly difficult, according to Rankin, to get a package in return for Durant that it sent out when trading for him in February 2023.
Rankin said, "the Suns have 'no leverage' in part because of Durant's age and because he wants to start fresh elsewhere, league sources say. The idea of Durant returning to a team that entertained deals for him before the 2025 trade deadline isn’t a pleasant one."
Finalists in talks to acquire Durant were revealed earlier this week to be the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks, with the Toronto Raptors labeled as a dark horse if Phoenix were to chase the best possible deal.
However, Durant's preferred destinations, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, are the Rockets, Spurs and Heat. San Antonio has already bowed out as it covets both Stephon Castle and the No. 2 pick in the draft (presumably Dylan Harper).
It should be considered that Durant is looking to sign a two-year, $122 million extension with whichever team he ends up on, likely marking the final chapter of his career.
According to Sam Amick and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Timberwolves have thrown the Suns the best offer, but Durant has no desire to play in Minnesota, and the Wolves won't pursue a trade if the former MVP isn't interested.
All these factors make Phoenix's pursuit to move off of Durant while also getting a return that will make them semi-competitive in Jordan Ott's first year harder by the day.
Ensuring the best possible return could impact the next few years of the franchise heavily.