What's on Phoenix Suns Christmas Wishlist?
PHOENIX -- The more time passes by in the 2024-25 NBA season, the more it unfortunately feels as if this version of the Phoenix Suns we're getting is a faux simile of what was carried out last season.
The additions of Tyus Jones, Ryan Dunn, and others have helped - but only to an extent.
The Suns' sheer lack of ability to get consistent defensive stops despite having a top-10 level offense has been alarming for the better part of a month now despite adding some relatively strong reinforcements on that side of the ball.
The Suns have a long path ahead to get back to serious contention - but there are some things that could go their way en route to a strong finish:
1. Better Health Fortune
The 2023-24 Memphis Grizzlies and this year's New Orleans Pelicans are examples of extreme stress placed on a roster by poor injury luck.
While the Suns haven't had that level of poor fortune so far, they have been without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal for 10 games apiece. The only two players on the roster to play every game are Tyus Jones and Royce O'Neale.
It goes without saying that a team is at its best when the best players are active - and the Suns are an extreme case. Some may have overestimated how quickly they could put it all together this season, but this team absolutely can and should be better than a .500 one.
2. A Significant Trade
This is the only way Phoenix can make a meaningful addition in-season, as the second-apron restrictions prevent the squad from picking up any bought out player that is above the MLE.
Jimmy Butler is the clear crown jewel of trade season - as his low-usage nature, physicality, and ability to finish at the rim/create free-throw opportunities would plug a lot of weaknesses that this roster currently has.
Outside of Butler, the Suns could still theoretically add impact players such as Dorian Finney-Smith or Isaiah Stewart - but Butler is likely the only talent that would re-establish Phoenix among the elite in the NBA.
Still, any potential upgrade at this point would re-signify Mat Ishbia's continued desire to win at a high level - there isn't a reason to not support exhausting the market currently.
3. A String of Decisive Victories
The Suns have been an average team according to most raw stats and metrics this season - even with the big three playing together.
This could - and probably should - give fans of the franchise pause, as the team had many more flashes of dominance to this point last season despite a coaching staff that was unable to connect to the roster.
However, the next month poses a unique opportunity for the Suns to gather their footing while also piling up victories - with two games against the Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Wizards - while also getting singular matchups against lower-tier teams out East.
While piling up wins could be easier said than done, it is an absolute non-negotiable for them to take care of business over the next 30 days - preferably with some sizable victories to their name.
Here's to hoping that a string of better play begins with a game tomorrow night against the Denver Nuggets - which will be the fourth consecutive Christmas Day game for the franchise.