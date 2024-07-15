Where Suns Land in Post Free Agency Power Rankings
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns hope the tweaks and adjustments made this offseason will pay dividends for their chances going into the 2024-25 season.
Despite still possessing the star power of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on top of several other key role players returning, Phoenix is often overlooked when discussing the best teams in the league.
Perhaps rightfully so, as the Suns failed to do anything meaningful with their roster last season. We'll see if that changes under the guidance of new head coach Mike Budenholzer.
As far as post free agency power rankings go, the Suns still find themselves as a top-ten team in the eyes of Bleacher Report, coming in at No. 10:
"The ultra-expensive Phoenix Suns were one of 2023-24's most disappointing teams," wrote Andy Bailey.
"They fell shy of 50 wins and got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. Kevin Durant will come back as a 36-year-old. And Bradley Beal's lack of durability over the last few years isn't guaranteed to improve as he ages.
"But the Suns were plus-7.5 points per 100 possessions when those two played with Devin Booker. And that number nudges up to plus-10.4 when you add Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkić to the big three.
"With more time to gain some continuity and hopefully a little better health (a big if for this team), Phoenix can reenter the contenders' tier."
Full top ten:
- Boston Celtics
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Denver Nuggets
- Dallas Mavericks
- Philadelphia 76ers
- New York Knicks
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Phoenix Suns
Just behind Phoenix were the Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans.
The Suns believe they can improve from their 49-win total with better continuity, which should hopefully come in the form of better health in 2024-25.
With Budenholzer at the helm and more time together on the court, the Suns could finish ahead of their projected 46 wins this season.