3 Big Things to Watch in Suns' Preseason Opener vs Pistons

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play their first preseason game of the 2026-27 season tonight against the Detroit Pistons as they enter the second year of their new era under coach Jordan Ott.

Phoenix has a few intriguing storylines leading up to the beginning of the year, but tonight will be a good game to feel out the roster and some lineup combinations against a team that was the No. 1 seed in the East last season.

It's unclear how many minutes the main players will get against Detroit, but here are three big things to watch in the Suns' first of five preseason games:

1. Young Players

Feb 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) and forward Rasheer Fleming (20) against the Portland Trail Blazers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Suns' young players will have plenty of opportunities this preseason to show what they can bring to the table and how they've developed this offseason.

Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Ryan Dunn and Koa Peat are the biggest names to watch in this department, as all four could end up being part of the rotation and can begin to make their cases for more opportunities in the preseason.

Ott could give these younger players a lot of time on the floor to try to earn their chance for playing time, especially given how much depth they have at the wing spot.

2. Center Battle

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) against the Golden State Warriors during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most notable position battle to monitor before the season is who will start at center between Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach after Mark Williams suffered a torn labrum.

Don't put too much stock into who starts against the Pistons, as Phoenix is going to mix and match lineups throughout training camp and preseason to see who plays better with each unit, but tonight will provide a good look at how Ighodaro and Maluach fit with each group.

Ighodaro and Maluach bring two completely different skill sets when they're on the floor, so this is not really a competition of who's the better player, but rather who they play the best with, so keep an eye on this tonight.

3. New Starting Lineup Fit

Sep 28, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4), forward Dillon Brooks (3), guard Devin Booker (1), and forward Miles Bridges (22) pose for a photo on Media Day at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the starters all play versus the Pistons, this will be the first look at Miles Bridges in a Suns uniform.

Phoenix is really high on what Bridges is going to bring, even if it seems like a clunky fit on paper, so Ott could have something up his sleeve as Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks also look to prove they can fit alongside Devin Booker after they appeared in just 10 regular-season games together in the 2025-26 season because of injuries.

With Green back to 100% health after battling a hamstring injury the majority of last season, we could see a major evolution of Ott's system with the downhill play and athleticism that Green and Bridges provide.

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off at 4:00 p.m. MST.