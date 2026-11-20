PHOENIX -- After a 1-5 start to the season, the Phoenix Suns have found success as of late, going 6-2 over their last eight games.

It hasn't always be pretty, but the Suns have worked through their growing pains to put together this impressive stretch, which has come amid of early-season trade rumors involving Jalen Green.

Here are the three of the biggest reasons for Phoenix's turnaround:

Defensive Improvement

The Suns have gotten back to a similar style of play that they established early last season, which includes creating energy and playing with intensity defensively.

After being last in the NBA with a 124.5 defensive rating through its first six games, Phoenix has a 110.9 defensive rating over the past eight contests, which is eighth in the NBA, and is forcing the third-most turnovers in this span (17.4).

With so many talented offensive players, the Suns had to find a way to allow their defense turn into offense, and they have done a great job doing so recently.

Additionally, the Suns have shown a lot more effort on the glass, which has helped in some games even though they recognize they're a smaller team and can't usually rely on winning the rebounding battle.

"Our attention to detail, our enthusiasm to work at it and creating a sense of urgency and effort to every game, how to start it and how to limit runs from the other team," Suns guard Dillon Brooks said of what's changed in the last eight games (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

Bench Play

While the starting lineup has been inconsistent to begin the year, the bench has provided a huge spark.

During this 6-2 spurt, the Suns' bench has averaged 46.5 points per game while shooting a league-best 52.1% from the field.

This includes an 81-point bench performance on 71.8% shooting against the Los Angeles Clippers and on Nov. 10 a 78-point bench performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 15.

Phoenix's bench found its rhythm early and has been a lifeline for the starters, who have just recently began taking steps to playing well together.

The Suns' depth has potential to be among the best in the NBA, and they are showing why to this point.

Sticking With It, Staying Healthy

Coach Jordan Ott moved Oso Ighodaro into the starting lineup at the beginning of this stretch and has stuck with the group despite the struggles of Devin Booker, Green, Brooks and Miles Bridges sharing the floor.

This four-man lineup had its best collective performance in Phoenix's 128-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night with a plus-30 plus/minus in 19 minutes, but still has a -15.7 net rating in 215 minutes played together this season.

"We're just gonna continue to talk about just stacking our small segments of time and that will build continually over time. We'll get better. We believe in that," Ott said after the win (via Rankin).

"We believe every time we're together, whether that's a meal, whether that's a shootaround, whether that's a film session, that we have to go all in, all in, all the time, and they'll continually stack. We talk a lot about stacking. Even this morning, can we stack some of these good segments of time over the course of this road trip to have a great road trip and we're off to a good start."

Another area that's been positive and overlooked this season is just how healthy Phoenix has been after it appeared it was going to be another unfortunate season in terms of health when Mark Williams suffered a torn labrum over the offseason.

While the defense is still coming together, the Suns' offense has been humming at times because of the consistent rhythm they've been able to build, shooting 48.5% overall and 39.5% from 3-point range in the 6-2 stretch.

Phoenix has a great chance to continue its momentum and move above .500 for the first time this season tonight in an NBA Cup matchup against the 3-13 Utah Jazz.