3 Bold Predictions For Suns vs Thunder Game 2

Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder is set for a 6:30 PM MST tip.

The Suns find themselves down 1-0 in the series and desperately need to avoid a 0-2 deficit before heading back to Phoenix.

Three bold predictions for tonight:

1. Grayson Allen Returns, Hits 5 Threes

Allen has recently been dealing with a hamstring issue that's kept him out of action, even after the Suns ruled him active for Sunday's Game 1 loss.

Yet with the multi-day break, Phoenix is hoping to get Allen back... he's needed.

The Suns operate best when shooters around Devin Booker are hitting open looks from the perimeter, and after losing Allen's team-leading nine three-point attempts per night, Phoenix's attack was largely turned dormant.

However, a healthy Allen should stretch the halfcourt floor thanks to his range as a shooter. The Suns were one of the league's top teams in terms of total three-pointers made in the regular season, and Allen is a crucial ingrediant to that success.

Allen not only comes back healthy, but he quickly finds his footing from deep.

2. Suns Rely on Rookie Tandem

With absence comes opportunity, and the Suns just might need to rely on two draft picks to get the job done tonight.

Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin feel unlikely to play tonight, clearing the way for the likes of Khaman Maluach and Rasheer Fleming to make a bigger dent than expected in Game 2.

Maluach has played second fiddle to Oso Ighodaro when Williams has been out, though his length and ability to protect the rim could be a changeup Ott defers to if OKC again dominates the glass tonight. He's still raw, but Phoenix may feel like they need to roll the dice on Maluach's defensive upside.

As for Fleming, his athleticism and length could be a nice alternative to Goodwin's on-ball defense while proving upside as a three-point shooter.

The two young bucks have potential, and if the Suns don't want to fall behind, they'll look to their rookies often to keep themselves afloat.

3. Jalen Green + Dillon Brooks Combine For 45 Points

Booker is always going to get his, as he's the team's best player and will find ways to score even when he's trapped, doubled, etc.

That opens the door for co-stars to really do work, and we've seen both Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green have respective solid individual performances previously in big games.

With a full game of adjustments under their belt, the Suns move into the tonight with a better understanding of how OKC will attack them defensively — which in theory should create more familiarity, predictability and overall better opportunities.

Green's a more than capable scorer as previously evidenced in the play-in tournament. Brooks will have ample opportunity to see open looks, and if he can convert just a bit more opportunities than Game 1, the Suns will be in better shape.