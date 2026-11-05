3 Expert-Backed Bets Tonight for Suns vs Magic

The Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic are hours away from opening tip at Mortgage Matchup Center (7:00 pm MST) for Thursday night basketball.

The two sides have struggled to open their respective seasons, and a win tonight would go a long way in steering their poor play in the right direction.

There weren't many bets for tonight, though the top ones we could find all favor the Magic even in spite of missing their top star.

Three expert-backed bets:

Spread: Magic +1.5

Quinn Allen, Covers.com: "The Orlando Magic haven't been great this season, but I like them to cover a modest spread tonight. The Phoenix Suns rank dead last in defensive rating and allowed 132 points to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

"Phoenix is also allowing a 57.1% opponent effective field-goal percentage, ranking 28th in the Association. That's an encouraging matchup for an Orlando offense that's struggled without Paolo Banchero.

"The Suns are heading into the second night of a back-to-back, while the Magic have fresher legs, having last played Monday. Phoenix has also lost four straight, allowing at least 120 points in three of those defeats.

"Orlando has won two of its three road games, and I expect the visitors to exploit Phoenix's defensive issues."

Anthony Black OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds And Assists

Peter Dewey, SI: "Magic guard Anthony Black has been thrust into the starting lineup with Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs sidelined, and the former lottery pick is off to a strong start this season.

"Now, he takes on a Phoenix defense that is 30th in the league in defensive rating and really struggles against opposing point guards, allowing nearly 30 points per game.

"Black is averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season, putting up 26, 11, 33 and 34 points, rebounds and assists in his four games. He’s played over 30 minutes in back-to-back contests and should remain a focal part of the Orlando attack alongside Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane.

"I’m buying him at this number against a Suns defense that may be even worse on the second night of a back-to-back. "

Magic Team Total OVER 111.5

Brandon Kravitz, Action Network: "Despite their overall shooting struggles at home, the Magic currently rank first in the league in three-point shooting on the road, hitting a blistering 41 percent from beyond the arc away from the Kia Center.

"For whatever reason, the Magic have been highly productive in opposing environments, boasting a 2-1 road record so far this year.

"I could easily see a scenario where this game is played in the mud and Phoenix eventually figures out a way to get stops late to secure a tight win, which is exactly why I want to avoid the spread.

"Attack the team total market instead. Take the better-rested Magic team that is shooting the lights out on the road to exploit the worst defense in the league."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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