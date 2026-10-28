3 Lineup Changes Suns Have to Consider If Struggles Continue

PHOENIX -- It's clear that something has to change for the Phoenix Suns if they want to put their struggles through the first three games behind them.

The hard-nosed identity the Suns (1-2) had last season and their offensive rhythm are simply not there, and they cannot get out of their own way defensively, especially with how many offensive rebounds they allow.

It might take time for everything to click, but so far, teams have shown they know how to slow the Suns down, take them out of what they want to do and attack their defense.

Here are three changes the Suns should consider if their struggles continue:

Starting Oso Ighodaro

Apr 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) drives on Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) in the second half during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Khaman Maluach surprisingly got the start at center on opening night, Ighodaro should replace him when he returns from his oblique strain.

Maluach still looks lost on the court at times, and the Suns clearly don't have the same pick-and-roll chemistry with him that they do with Ighodaro.

Although Ighodaro won't solve their rebounding problems, his playmaking, ball-handling and ability to switch defensively could end up being a big boost to a starting lineup that has not really looked connected at all.

New Backup/Small-Ball Center

Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Koa Peat (18) dribbles against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Ighodaro remains sidelined, the Suns need to experiment with a new small-ball center other than Miles Bridges, who has not impressed at all defensively or with his screening when he's had to play this role.

Koa Peat and/or Rasheer Fleming should see some time at this spot, and Phoenix needs to find better personnel in the rest of the lineup as well when it goes to this look to not allow teams to pile up offensive rebounds and attack inside.

Duop Reath has also not stood out when he's been on the floor, so the Suns might have to try out new addition Drew Timme over him if it comes to that.

Ideally, Ighodaro and Maluach will be able to hold down the fort when Ighodaro returns, but the Suns need to find an answer for their third center option, especially if Maluach continues to look out of place.

Completely Reshuffling Starting Lineup

Oct 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Miles Bridges (22) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest concern with the Suns so far is the entirety of the starting lineup and how wonky the fit looks with Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Bridges who do not space the floor well for Devin Booker, who has been very inconsistent.

Phoenix has an abysmal -35.5 net rating with its starting lineup (worst in NBA, min. 25 minutes), which has played the most total minutes of any of its lineups by far together (37), so the Suns need to figure out something to fix this group.

Among 326 players averaging 30+ minutes this season, here’s where three Suns starters rank in defensive rating:



324. Miles Bridges: 126.4

325. Dillon Brooks: 130.9

326. Devin Booker: 138.5 pic.twitter.com/ysfsRiUoMv — John Voita, III (@DarthVoita) October 27, 2026

If the struggles persist over the next few games, the Suns need to seriously consider starting Jordan Goodwin and/or Collin Gillespie to make up for their deficiencies.

Ighodaro might help with some of these problems as well if he replaces Maluach, but the bottom line is that coach Jordan Ott needs to be willing to make some changes soon if the poor play carries on, which is something he did not do much of last year.