3 Lineup Changes Suns Have to Consider If Struggles Continue
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PHOENIX -- It's clear that something has to change for the Phoenix Suns if they want to put their struggles through the first three games behind them.
The hard-nosed identity the Suns (1-2) had last season and their offensive rhythm are simply not there, and they cannot get out of their own way defensively, especially with how many offensive rebounds they allow.
It might take time for everything to click, but so far, teams have shown they know how to slow the Suns down, take them out of what they want to do and attack their defense.
Here are three changes the Suns should consider if their struggles continue:
Starting Oso Ighodaro
After Khaman Maluach surprisingly got the start at center on opening night, Ighodaro should replace him when he returns from his oblique strain.
Maluach still looks lost on the court at times, and the Suns clearly don't have the same pick-and-roll chemistry with him that they do with Ighodaro.
Although Ighodaro won't solve their rebounding problems, his playmaking, ball-handling and ability to switch defensively could end up being a big boost to a starting lineup that has not really looked connected at all.
New Backup/Small-Ball Center
If Ighodaro remains sidelined, the Suns need to experiment with a new small-ball center other than Miles Bridges, who has not impressed at all defensively or with his screening when he's had to play this role.
Koa Peat and/or Rasheer Fleming should see some time at this spot, and Phoenix needs to find better personnel in the rest of the lineup as well when it goes to this look to not allow teams to pile up offensive rebounds and attack inside.
Duop Reath has also not stood out when he's been on the floor, so the Suns might have to try out new addition Drew Timme over him if it comes to that.
Ideally, Ighodaro and Maluach will be able to hold down the fort when Ighodaro returns, but the Suns need to find an answer for their third center option, especially if Maluach continues to look out of place.
Completely Reshuffling Starting Lineup
The biggest concern with the Suns so far is the entirety of the starting lineup and how wonky the fit looks with Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Bridges who do not space the floor well for Devin Booker, who has been very inconsistent.
Phoenix has an abysmal -35.5 net rating with its starting lineup (worst in NBA, min. 25 minutes), which has played the most total minutes of any of its lineups by far together (37), so the Suns need to figure out something to fix this group.
If the struggles persist over the next few games, the Suns need to seriously consider starting Jordan Goodwin and/or Collin Gillespie to make up for their deficiencies.
Ighodaro might help with some of these problems as well if he replaces Maluach, but the bottom line is that coach Jordan Ott needs to be willing to make some changes soon if the poor play carries on, which is something he did not do much of last year.
Brendan Mau is a staff writer for Suns on SI. Brendan has been a credentialed media member covering the Suns since 2023 and holds a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Follow Brendan on X @Brendan_Mau for more news, updates, analysis and more!