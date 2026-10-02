3 Suns Extension Candidates to Watch With Training Camp Underway

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns locked down several key players this offseason with long-term deals, but still have a few key extension candidates to watch as the season draws closer.

The most notable player with an expiring contract this year is Miles Bridges, who Phoenix acquired this summer in a trade that sent out its most valuable draft asset - a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, so it appears the Suns will make a move to extend him at some point.

The Suns already got one extension done in August when they signed Dillon Brooks to a three-year, $73 million contract extension through the 2029-30 season.

Here are the three Suns who are extension eligible (max numbers via ESPN's Bobby Marks) this season:

1. Miles Bridges

Sep 28, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Miles Bridges (22) poses for a photo on Media Day at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Max: 3 years, $86 million (through June 30)

The Suns will likely take their time to evaluate Bridges and see how he fits in with the rest of the group before deciding whether to extend him or not, even though it appears to be just a matter of time before they do.

Beginning in mid-January, Bridges will be eligible for a bigger extension of four years and $143.2 million, so the Suns could also end up waiting until after then.

Phoenix is not going to want to overpay for Bridges, but instead give him a fair deal that could end up being around or just over what he is making on his current three-year, $75 million contract.

2. Jalen Green

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Max: 4 years, $197 million (through June 30)

Green just became eligible for this extension on Oct. 1 ahead of what will be a defining year for his career after missing 50 games due to injury in his first year with the Suns.

Green currently has a $36 million player option for the 2027-28 season, so he will likely end up exercising that and the extension would begin after next season if Phoenix feels he is deserving of it.

Like Bridges, the Suns will likely wait and see how Green performs, but take even more time with him given that he is still likely under contract for next season.

Ideally, Phoenix would be able to sign him for less than his current contract, but could also choose not to sign him and eventually move on from him if he doesn't prove to fit with Booker.

3. Oso Ighodaro

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) against the Brooklyn Nets at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Max: 4 years, $95 million (through June 30)

After exercising the team options for the 2027-28 season on Ryan Dunn and Khaman Maluach, the Suns still have a decision to make for Ighodaro's $2.48 million club option for next season.

Phoenix could end up declining Ighodaro's option and replacing it with a new contract, as the Suns have shown they love what he brings to the table and how he represents their identity.

Extending Ighodaro could end up coming before Green and Bridges, especially if Phoenix is able to get him on a team-friendly deal like it did with several players this offseason.