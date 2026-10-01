Suns Make Ryan Dunn Decision Before 2026-27 Season

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have officially made a decision on Ryan Dunn's contract ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Per their social media posts, the team has exercised Dunn's fourth-year option on his contract, which will keep him in Phoenix through the 2027-28 season. He's set to be a restricted free agent that following offseason.

OFFICIAL: The Phoenix Suns have exercised the team’s fourth-year option on forward Ryan Dunn. pic.twitter.com/9pEbYOm7wm — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 1, 2026

His cap hit will be just north of $5 million according to Spotrac.

Dunn, the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is known for his defensive prowess on the wing. He's part of group of exciting young Suns players the organization is counting on for both the present and future.

"We have a playoff-level team, got superstar, great players on top of that, and we got young guys that are getting better. Not too many teams in the NBA have that up-and-coming opportunity along with a team that's in the playoffs and keep getting better," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said at the team's Media Day.

Dunn has played at least 70 games in his first two NBA seasons with a consistent 19 minutes averaged per night. His career average of 6.4 points per night isn't impressive thus far, though the Suns don't rely on him for his shooting volume — mostly his defense.

As a perimeter defender last season, Dunn's 112.6 defensive rating was a strong step forward. If he can improve on his 32% shooting from downtown, Phoenix's rotation on the wing just further solidifies.

Though the Suns moved off of Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, Phoenix did add Miles Bridges and Koa Peat to their frontcourt. With the second-year Rasheer Fleming also on the wing behind starter Dillon Brooks, there's plenty of competition for Dunn to push through.

It's very much a prove-it season for Dunn, who acknowledged he worked on his shooting at Media Day.

"I think the biggest thing I worked on was shooting and then trying to find more ways to get to the rim and being in more control at the rim, like finishing off two [feet] and playing in that way and finding more footwork to get there" Dunn said, who also emphasized being more consistent in his jumpshot.