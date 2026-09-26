5 Biggest Questions for Suns Heading Into Training Camp

PHOENIX -- The 2026-27 season is set to be pivotal for the direction of the Phoenix Suns for the future as they look to find success with Devin Booker's prime years coming to a close.

Phoenix looks like it hit a home run with coach Jordan Ott, who led the Suns to a 45-37 record last season despite low preseason expectations, and they now enter their first year without a new coach since the 2022-23 season.

With training camp right around the corner, here are some big questions the Suns have to answer:

1. How Will They Respond to Poor End to 2025-26 Season While Building Off Surprise Success?

The Suns turned a lot of heads last season with how they all bought in to bring all-out effort and play well together even while dealing with injuries, which led to them going 30-16 following a 1-4 start.

However, things took a turn for the worse late in the year, as Phoenix went 14-17 after Feb. 5 and was swept in the first round, and while injuries played a part, the Suns will have to show that they can consistently perform well and play their brand of basketball.

The Suns have a quick chance to prove right out of the gates that they can get back to their early-season form, as they play their two play-in opponents (Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors) and then the Oklahoma City Thunder, who swept them in the first round, in the first three games of the season.

Ott and the players will look to figure out what went wrong late in the year and how they can fix it while carrying over the positives from last year.

2. What Will Happen with Center Rotation, Final Roster Spot?

The Suns have a position battle to watch in training camp after Mark Williams suffered a torn labrum, meaning Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach will now compete for the starting center spot.

Ighodaro has a leg up right now after all the experience he got last season, which included starting 24 regular-season games and all four playoff games, but Maluach could end up being a better fit with how impactful he could be around the rim on both sides of the ball depending on how he develops.

Phoenix also signed Duop Reath in wake of Williams' injury, and he will now look to earn the third center role as he competes for the final roster spot with Jamaree Bouyea and Haywood Highsmith, who are both on non-guaranteed contracts.

3. How Will Young Players Develop?

Maluach and Rasheer Fleming are two players poised to take a bigger leap this season after not playing much their rookie seasons, but Phoenix has several younger players that could have breakout seasons.

Jalen Green, who is just 24, along with Ighodaro could also be set to have career seasons, which could significantly elevate the Suns ceiling.

Ryan Dunn, rookie Koa Peat and Koby Brea are a few other players to keep an eye on in terms of development, especially in the preseason.

4. How Does Starting Lineup Fit Together?

Phoenix's biggest move this offseason was its trade for Miles Bridges, which was a risky transaction to say the least given Bridges' domestic violence history and overlapping skillset with the rest of the starting lineup.

Booker, Green and Dillon Brooks also did not share the floor much last year, so they, along with Bridges, will all have to learn how to play off each other and be willing to share the load offensively while competing hard defensively.

With that said, Ott made something work with questionable fits last season, and all four players are talented enough to play whatever role is asked of them, so these four together alongside whoever starts at center will be something to monitor beginning in the preseason.

Some of the biggest areas to watch will be the playmaking, 3-point shooting and defense of this starting group.

5. Will There Be Any More Key Injuries?

After dealing with injuries all season long last year, the Suns already suffered a major one with Williams, who is expected to be out at least five months.

Just like they did last season, the Suns have enough depth to make up for some injuries, but they cannot reach their full ceiling if they are constantly battling health.

Last year, the Suns simply did not have enough consistency down the stretch and had to learn on the fly how to play some of their key players together in big moments because of the constant string of injuries, which did not end up boding well for them in the playoffs, where they also dealt with key injuries.

Could this be the year Phoenix is finally on the right side of injury luck?