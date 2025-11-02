Inside The Suns

Preview: Can Suns Stop Victor Wembanyama?

The Phoenix Suns have basketball's most daunting task today.

Oct 30, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after losing the ball out of bounds during the second half against the Miami Heat at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Who: San Antonio Spurs (5-0) at Phoenix Suns (2-4)
What: NBA regular season action
When: Sunday, Nov. 2 at 6:00 PM MST
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ
Spread: Spurs -6.5

The Phoenix Suns have basketball's greatest test ahead of them tonight as the San Antonio Spurs stroll into town: stopping Victor Wembanyama.

Entering tonight, Wembanyama is averaging 30.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per night - arguably leading the race for the league's MVP award with San Antonio just one of three undefeated teams left in the NBA.

PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT:

Isaiah Livers (Right Hip Contusion) is Doubtful

Dillon Brooks (Core Muscle Strain) is Out

Jalen Green (Right Hamstring Strain) is Out

SAN ANTONIO SPURS INJURY REPORT:

De’Aaron Fox (Right Hamstring Strain) is Out

Harrison Ingram (G League – Two-Way) is Out

Luke Kornet (Left Ankle Sprain) is Out

Riley Minix (G League – Two-Way) is Out

Kelly Olynyk (Left Heel Surgery) is Out

Jeremy Sochan (Left Wrist Sprain) is Out

Lindy Waters III (Bilateral Eye Procedure) is Out

TONIGHT’S REFEREES

Zach Zarba (#15)

Ray Acosta (#54)

Simone Jelks (#81)

Big Suns Question: Can Phoenix Stop Wemby?

That's the golden question - as nobody has been able to stop the French phenom in the earlygoings of the 2025-26 regular season.

"Super talented," Suns big man Mark Williams said of Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"They've started the year great as a team. He's a talent. We've all seen like the highlights, all the crazy stuff that he's been able to do. So we're looking forward to the challenge tomorrow."

The Spurs are still short-handed in terms of health, though Wembanyama clearly is doing more than enough to will San Antonio to wins.

Their 103.8 points allowed per game is the lowest in the NBA while they're also top five in rebounds, blocks and point differential.

His numbers have put Wembanyama in elite company:

“It's something we've never seen before,” Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker said (h/t Duane Rankin).

“We haven't seen it before.”

Second-year Suns forward Ryan Dunn said, "He's one of a kind. He's different, but I'm excited for that matchup. I'm never going to turn down a matchup like that. Going out and competing against him. It’s going to be a team effort.”

There might not be any stopping Wembanyama, but we'll see if Suns coach Jordan Ott has any wrinkles the previous five teams didn't to slow him down.

