3 Props That Pop for Suns-Grizzlies, Including Ja Morant
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play host to the Memphis Grizzlies tonight in NBA Wednesday night action.
Phoenix moves into tonight with a 1-3 record while Memphis is 2-2.
What do betting experts like for tonight? These are three props that pop between the Suns and Grizzlies:
Jaylen Wells UNDER 11.5 Points
Quinn Allen, Covers.com: "Jaylen Wells is in his second NBA season, and he’s shown promise already. The youngster averaged 10.4 points per night in his rookie campaign, making 74 starts in 79 appearances. Wells is an important player for the Memphis Grizzlies' future, but his total is too high for my liking this evening.
"The Washington State product is averaging 9.5 ppg so far, and he’s cashed the Under in points scored in three of the four outings. He put up just 10 points on Monday against the Golden State Warriors, and Wells scored a mere five points on Saturday in a win over the Indiana Pacers.
"Last season, Wells faced the Phoenix Suns four times, averaging 10 points per outing. I’ll hammer the Under here with confidence."
Ja Morant Double-Double
Joe Dellera, Action Network: "For this game, I'm going to be backing Grizzlies star Ja Morant to record a double-double. He's averaging 22.3 points this season, and we've seen his assists increase each game from three to six to eight to nine.
"This is a great matchup for Morant against Phoenix. I think he will be able to dominate this game from start to finish. The Suns are allowing the fourth-most assists per game to point guards and the fifth-most overall in the NBA right now.
"This is an excellent spot for Morant. So I will be backing him to record a double-double at +250."
Ja Morant 8+ Assists
Ameer Tyree, SI: "Morant seemed focused on scoring first in his first two games of the 2025-26 season, but his assist total has gone up with each outing. He’s now notched at least eight assists in his last two contests ahead of his matchup with one of the NBA’s worst scoring defenses.
"Only the Brooklyn Nets are giving up more points per game than the Suns and Morant has averaged at least 8.1 assists per game twice in his previous three seasons. Morant can make plays against a porous defense that won’t have Brooks at its disposal."
Suns-Grizzlies is set for a 7:00 PM start time tonight at Mortgage Matchup Center.