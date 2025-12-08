Experts Reveal Their 3 Best Bets for Monday's Suns vs Wolves Showdown

The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to square-off at Target Center for Monday night action, and both teams could potentially be down massive names.

The Suns officially are down Jalen Green and Devin Booker due to injuries while Dillon Brooks is questionable.

Minnesota, meanwhile, recently saw Anthony Edwards downgraded to questionable due to illness earlier today.

It's a matchup that feels up in the air in terms of star power -- here's what experts like for tonight.

SI: Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers

Nov 30, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates his three point basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Peter Dewey: "Donte DiVincenzo has a green light for the Timberwolves, and he’s made the most of it this season, shooting 39.3 percent from beyond the arc on eight attempts per game.

"The Suns are 15th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage, so I don’t mind the matchup for DiVincenzo, especially since he’s made four or more shots from deep in four of his last five games.

"Overall, the Wolves sharpshooter has three or more made 3s in 15 of his 23 games this season, and he’s attempted 15, eight and four 3-pointers in his three games this month. I think he’s worth a look whenever this prop dips under 3.5 – especially since the Suns are short-handed on Monday."

Covers: Timberwolves -10

Zak Hanshew: "The Minnesota Timberwolves are just 8-15 ATS this season, and the public is leaning heavily on the Phoenix Suns to cover the spread, with 61% of bets coming in on Phoenix. I’m zigging while the public is zagging and taking the Wolves to cover.

"On the season, the Wolves own the seventh-best Net Rating in the Association at +9.8, including a +8.2 Net Rating at home. The Suns rank 13th in Net Rating at +2.0 overall, but Phoenix is -2.1 on the road, which ranks 16th.

"Devin Booker is the Suns’ leading scorer at 25 points per game, and Dillon Brooks ranks second in scoring at 22.3. The duo has scored 40.7% of the Suns’ points this season, and with both potentially sidelined, Phoenix will have trouble putting up points.

"The Wolves rank 11th in Defensive Rating at 113.3 overall and eighth at home at 110.6. Combine the Suns’ potential offensive struggles with a tough Minnesota defense playing in front of the home crowd on a five-game winning streak, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a big Timberwolves win."

Action Network: Anthony Edwards UNDER 39.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Dec 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) brings the ball up the court by the defense oft LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Kyle Murray: "The last time I faded Anthony Edwards, he made me pay for it — and that was also against this same Suns team.

"Still, I’m trusting the process and going back to the under here.

"I have him projected for just 36.5 PRA in what profiles as a tough matchup against a Suns defense that ranks top-12 this season.

"On top of that, Phoenix will be without Devin Booker and Jalen Green, which increases the chances that Edwards loses some minutes late if Minnesota pulls away as expected as a 9.5-point favorites."

Opening tip is slated for 5:30 PM MST.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.