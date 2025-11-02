Experts Love These 2 Suns vs Spurs Bets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns welcome Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs to Mortgage Matchup Center later today.
The Spurs are one of the league's last undefeated teams while the Suns recently stopped a four-game losing streak with a win against the Utah Jazz on Friday.
Wembanyama - a front-runner for the league's MVP award this season - headlines two of the top bets found for action tonight:
Victor Wembanyama OVER 5.5 Steals and Blocks
Peter Dewey, SI: "Victor Wembanyama has gotten off to a great start in the 2025-26 season, and I’m looking forward to his defense in this matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
"This season, Wemby is averaging 1.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game, clearing 5.5 steals and blocks in three of his five matchups. He’s set at plus money to do so on Sunday against a Phoenix team that is just 26th in the NBA in offensive rating this season.
"The Suns also rank 25th in opponent steals per game and 13th in opponent blocks per game. With Wemby’s elite shot-blocking skill, I expect him to dominate a Suns offense that is down Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green in this matchup."
Suns-Spurs UNDER 227.5
Shawn Crest, Covers.com: "The Phoenix Suns are a better team at home than on the road by a wide margin. The Suns are 2-1 in the Valley, with a one-point loss to Memphis as the only blemish.
"They’ve also been playing better lately. After dropping back-to-back games by an average of 24.5 points, they lost in overtime, in addition to the one-pointer against the Grizzlies, before breaking through against Utah.
"Phoenix is without two key players in guard Jalen Green and wing Dillon Brooks. With their oddly-shaped roster packed with three 7-footers, the absences make the Suns play at a slower pace than they probably drew up heading into the season.
"Phoenix is smack dab in the middle in pace, with the No. 16 ranking in the NBA, to go with an offense and defense that both rank No. 22 in their respective ratings. They can’t even rely on a size advantage against San Antonio and 7-foot-3 unicorn Victor Wembanyama.
"It may not be the blowout that a quick look at the records would indicate, but San Antonio should be able to make Phoenix play at its pace, slowing things down and grinding out a comfortable win, Under the 227.5-point cutoff."
Tip tonight is slated for 6:00 PM MST.