Devin Booker Gets Respect He Deserves With NBA 2K27 Rating

PHOENIX — On the court, the respect Devin Booker commands is second to none.

That's translated to the virtual hardwood, too.

Ahead of NBA 2K27's launch, the simulation basketball game has been revealing its group of player ratings. Booker is the 19th-highest rated player in the game with a 91 overall rating.

We’ve reached the upper echelon 🌟



What do you think of these OVRs in the NBA 2K27 Top 100? pic.twitter.com/4nS6iHW2Nz — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 14, 2026

This is the sixth consecutive season Booker has been in the 90+ club. His highest was 94 in the NBA 2K24, a year after he graced the cover.

The rating wasn't without controversy, however. Bright Side of the Suns' John Voita highlighted Booker's mid-range, perhaps the best component of the game, was rated only a 86/100 and wasn't in the top ten of players.

"Normally, I’m an advocate for NBA 2K. It fills the void during that final month and a half before the season begins, when we’re all wandering through the basketball desert searching for something, anything, that resembles meaningful basketball. You fire up 2K, look through the ratings, complain about a couple of them, start a season, and life moves forward. Generally, you can look at the ratings and understand the logic behind them, even when you disagree with the final number," he wrote.

"I can’t get there with this one. They have completely missed Devin Booker’s shot profile and his effectiveness heading into the 2026-27 season. Somehow, one of the most prolific midrange shooters in basketball has the exact same rating from that area as he does from beyond the arc, where he shot 33% last season."

NBA 2K is the only simulation basketball game on the market, similar to how Madden dominates the NFL market. NBA Live used to be a competitor, though sales dropped so much they simply stopped making the game.

Video games aren't quite a representation of real life, and ratings can be adjusted throughout the season. However, a number of fans will only make assumptions off a player's 2K rating rather than watching them in real life, as crazy as that sounds.

Obviously, Booker's number from a video game isn't defining — though we've reached a point in the offseason where anything and everything is up for debate.

His overall rating feels pretty fair. We're still in the camp of moving Booker back towards his shooting guard role to maximize his talents, though there's confidence head coach Jordan Ott can maximize not only Booker but the rest of the roster.