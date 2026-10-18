PHOENIX — Dillon Brooks has now entered the ring.

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant swapped multiple posts yesterday over X after Ishbia admitted to the mistake of bringing Durant to the Valley before trading him last summer in an interview with CNBC.

Towards the end of the exchange, Durant threw a subliminal shot at Brooks after saying, "Matthew acts like I got arrested for a DUI or sumn." — which was an obvious shot at Brooks following his DUI arrest earlier this year.

Brooks didn't waste any time speaking up on his own accord, taking to his Instagram story Saturday night and posting, "thanks Matt for cleaning up that stench in the locker room before I came #culture"

Dillon Brooks on the Mat Ishbia-Kevin Durant twitter beef. pic.twitter.com/pQS1dRBSop — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 18, 2026

Brooks and Durant were the two major pieces involved last summer when the Suns decided to move on from Durant, shipping him to Houston for Brooks, Jalen Green and the No. 10 overall pick that was later used on Khaman Maluach.

Brooks and Durant are two of the more vocal and confident players in the league, so it's no surprise to see Brooks respond.

There's also been heavy trash talk when the two have collided against each other, especially last season when Durant made his highly anticipated return to Mortgage Matchup Center. Brooks and Durant were spotted jawing all evening, though Durant downplayed Brooks post-game.

"He don't get that type of credit with me," Durant said of Brooks' trash talk. "Maybe some other guys that may turn up cause he talk to them, but he's not that important, especially with me to get me going.

"I wake up going and ready to play, but I respect Dillon. I respect what he brings to the game. I think that gets him going more than me. I just happened to get that ball right afterwards and make a good move, but it wasn't in spite of Dillon and I wanted to show him up. He's not that much of a concern to me, but I respect how he approaches the game and what he does. And that's valuable to him and that makes him a better player, but for me, it has nothing to do with my game."

The Suns host the Rockets on Saturday, Nov. 7 before traveling to face them in Houston on Nov. 25 to begin the regular season. The two sides will see each other once more in a home game for Phoenix on Feb. 5 for their final clash of the year.