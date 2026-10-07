Dillon Brooks Says John Collins 'Felt Embarrassed' Before Heated Scuffle

PHOENIX -- It didn't take long for Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks to be involved in a scuffle ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Five minutes into the Suns' preseason opener Monday night against the Detroit Pistons, Brooks went face-to-face with John Collins, who put his hands around Brooks' neck after Brooks gave him a few bumps and a push during live play.

Brooks was assessed a technical foul, while Collins was given a flagrant 1 foul for grabbing Brooks' throat.

Brooks, who led the NBA with 17 technical fouls last season, shared his vantage point of the play after Tuesday's practice.

“Some people can't take the competitive physicality and he probably felt embarrassed when he tried to hit me and he fell to the ground,” Brooks said to The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin.

“And then, knowing me, I just like to do insult to injury. So, when he's getting up, I'm right on him again and he ran to the corner, wanted no smoke, and then, once he saw the shot go up, he felt like he had that chance to get a hit on me.

“Then got the hit on me, and then I'm like, I'm not letting you go up. And then he turns around, and tries to choke me, and put his hands on me, and that's why I don't get why I got the technical foul. I mean, I didn't start nothing. I'm playing within the game. I try to bet on myself, but I'm betting against the house.”

DILLON BROOKS AND JOHN COLLINS GET CHIPPY



5 MINS INTO PRESEASON GAME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZQQmNF0qYM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2026

Collins, who signed with the Pistons this offseason, wasn't expecting to make this kind of first impression but doesn't have any regrets.

"I wasn't necessarily trying to set that tone, but I'm glad I did," Collins said. "Just sometimes you have to play basketball and get physical. I'm going to go out there and compete every night.

"Guys do what they do. We're going to play basketball. You can't control every aspect of the game. You just have to go out there and hoop."

John Collins on his scuffle with Dillon Brooks and a “Welcome to Detroit” moment that set the tone for his first appearance as a Piston:



“Wasn’t necessarily trying to set that tone, but glad I did.” pic.twitter.com/Bj3dGchv6R — Jacob Richman (@JacobHRichman) October 6, 2026

Brooks previously said he hoped to not have as many technical fouls this season, and he also went on a China trip this offseason, where he learned Taoism, which he said could help him center himself more.

However, Brooks has shown he is never going to stop leaning into his "Villain" persona and will bring maximum intensity every time he steps on the floor.

Luckily for Brooks, preseason technical fouls don't count toward regular-season techs, which lead to a suspension after 16 of them, so this number will be reset in the Suns' season opener on Oct. 21 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Until then, the Suns have four more preseason games to try to build together beginning tonight against the Chicago Bulls.