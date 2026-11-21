PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play their third matchup of a five-game road trip tonight in an NBA Cup showdown against the Utah Jazz.

Phoenix (7-7), which has gone 6-2 in its last eight games, has won the first two games of the trip and will try to extend its win streak against the 3-13 Jazz.

The Suns are 0-1 in NBA Cup group play, while the Jazz are 0-2. Here are the full West Group A standings heading into the night:

Team Record Point Differential Dallas Mavericks 2-0 +17 Denver Nuggets 1-0 +7 Houston Rockets 1-1 +2 Phoenix Suns 0-1 -7 Utah Jazz 0-2 -19

The Rockets and Nuggets also play each other tonight.

Phoenix, who is looking to get above .500 for the first time this season, will continue to be without Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery), while Jaren Jackson (right MCL tear), Lauri Markkanen (right hand fracture) and former Sun Jusuf Nurkic (right 2nd plantar plate tear) are all out for Utah.

Who Suns Will Start vs. Jazz

Phoenix will roll with the same starting lineup it has used every game of this 6-2 stretch:

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Miles Bridges

Oso Ighodaro

Booker, Green, Brooks and Bridges have finally started to find some rhythm and cohesivness the last couple games.

This four-man group was a plus-30 in the win over the Sacramento Kings Wednesday and will try to build off this performance against Utah.

Jazz Starting to Find Some Rhythm Entering Tonight

After being projected as a potential breakout team, the beginning of the season could not have gone much worse for the Jazz, as they started the year 1-13 and are dealing with injuries to Jackson, Markkanen and Nurkic.

However, they have won their past two games, which included snapping the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game winning streak with a 109-97 victory Wednesday night, heading into tonight.

Keyonte George scored 30 points in each of the two wins while shooting 19-of-34 ⁠from the field and 9-of-18 from 3-point range without Jackson and Markkanen.

"I've just been trusting the ​work, trusting (coach Will Hardy), trusting my teammates," George said (via Reuters). "They've been empowering me every single game. I've been beating myself up for some late-game ​decisions I've made in the past. ... But at the end of the day, the team has stuck with me so I have no reason but to continue to be me, continue to trust the work and continue to trust the coaching."

George will be a key player to watch against the Suns coming off these two big performances.

Tonight's game will begin shortly after 7:30 p.m. MST.