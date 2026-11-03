Draymond Green Ejected From Suns-Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are down one of their best players for the rest of the night.

The Phoenix Suns' hopes of winning got much easier on Monday night at Chase Center, where Draymond Green was ejected in the third quarter after tackling Suns center Khaman Maluach and grabbing forward Dillon Brooks around the throat in a sequence so bizarre that you truly need to see to believe.

Draymond Green has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/DPmaYAh5qy — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 3, 2026

Green was assessed two separate technical fouls – one for the play on Maluach and one for the interaction with Brooks. Green was then ejected for picking up two technical fouls in the same game while Brooks was also awarded one due to the scuffle.

Green, who returned to the court tonight after missing Golden State's win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, departs with four points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and a plus/minus of -6.

The Warriors trail the Suns 71-62 at the time of publish.

Green, a staple for the Warriors for the last decade and more, was hoping to see Golden State's winning streak extend with his presence back on the court alongside Stephen Curry, who also didn't play for the Warriors last night.

Both Green and Curry were absent and on the bench for their loss in Phoenix during the first week of NBA action, which was Golden State's last loss before going on their current four-game winning streak.

Thus far, Green is averaging 3.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game for the 2026-27 season.

Green and Brooks' disliking for each other has mostly been respectable but documented while Suns head coach Jordan Ott has previously praised Green in press conferences.

“We also can never doubt his drive, his intelligence, his ability to fit in every scenario possible,” Ott said on Green last season.

“You got to find a way to fit in, no matter what your role is. Provide value in whatever it is and continue to evolve. I think that’s what he’s done as a player, to the highest level possible.”

This isn't the first time Green's been involved in a scuffle/ejected during a Suns game, as it wasn't too long ago when he elbowed Jusuf Nurkic in the head during a game in Phoenix.

"That brother needs help," Nurkic said on Green after the game.

Maluach and Brooks just might agree.

Now, the Warriors are tasked with beating the Suns without one of their primary players on the court.