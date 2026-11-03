Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Star-Studded Warriors

The Phoenix Suns are hoping to stop a star-studded Golden State Warriors squad on Monday night.

The Suns (1-3) will see the fresh legs of Draymond Green and Stephen Curry suit up for Golden State after both didn't play in the Warriors' win over the Los Angeles Clippers last night. Neither played for the Warriors in their prior loss in Phoenix, either.

This is the second time Phoenix has caught Steve Kerr's squad on the ending night of a back-to-back, though the Suns' win over the Warriors two weekends ago came with a vastly depleted Golden State lineup.

That won't be the case this time around, and Phoenix is hoping they can prove themselves after a shaky start to the season with this starting five:

Starters for Suns Tonight vs Warriors:

Oct 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) is introduced before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Miles Bridges

Khaman Maluach

No changes for Phoenix and head coach Jordan Ott.

The Suns' starting lineup — most notably Green — has been under heavy scrutiny after a slow start to the regular season.

“Sh-- like that has happened before in my career, man. Some games, you don't have it. Some games, you’re not in there," Green told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin after scoring two points last time out.

"I've already been through the emotions of games like that and understand after the game, what it is, what happened, and move on. We’ve got 82 games. So, it’s really no time to be dwelling on the last game.”

Phoenix was barely able to squeak past the Warriors last time they played in Phoenix, and the arrival of Curry/Green to the lineup doesn't quite inspire confidence that the Suns can go 2/2 against the Warriors.

“They’re one of the best at doing it," Ott previously said of Golden State's ability to finding backside opportunities against their defense.

"They obviously have done it for a handful of years. Then, they way the league is played right now, is if you do make that sacrificial cut to the rim, and you have enough passing on the perimeter, that you can find some of those. I think it was similar to the start of last year. As the season progresses, and you build out more and more of your defensive coverages, that’s something we’ve hit a lot because we’ve seen it coming through the league, but these guys test you."

Opening tip is slated for just past 8:00 pm AZ time.