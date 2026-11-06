Draymond Green Gets Honest on Suns-Warriors Scuffle

PHOENIX — The NBA, to this point, hasn't disciplined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for his scuffle involving Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach and forward Dillon Brooks earlier this week.

The scuffle earned Green two technical fouls, which prompted an ejection from their eventual win over Phoenix.

Draymond Green was assessed a double technical on this play and was ejected. pic.twitter.com/uCmsTQxmcX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 3, 2026

Nor is that the expectation according to NBA insider Shams Charania, who said he doesn't anticipate the league taking any further action.

We've previously heard from the Suns' side of action, though Green recently addressed the play on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

“Some of those fouls just had to happen. They just have to in order to command the respect that you must command in order to protect a rim," Green said.

"You must stand on that type of time as a big man, if you don't, your paint get ran through, no rim protection cause there's no respect after that, that's gotta happen... so the next time you gonna try something you gotta think about it... where the plot twist is like Dillon Brooks running up, spewing the things out that he was spewing out, Miles Bridges was trying to de-escalate... you were trying to be the villain and that type of energy will not ever be respected."

Draymond on his ejection against the Suns



"You must stand on that type of time as a big man, if you don't, your paint get ran through, no rim protection cause there's no respect after that, that's gotta happen... so the next time you gonna try something you gotta think about… pic.twitter.com/HQ0msQYp17 — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) November 5, 2026

This certainly isn't the first (and won't be the last time) the spotlight is on Green for some extra-curricular activity that transpires on the court, though it's interesting that we get to hear the honest perspective of Green – which isn't always the case with players.

Warriors guard Steph Curry said it ultimately gave Golden State a boost, who erased a 17-point deficit to defeat the Suns.

Big man Charles Bassey says the Suns were acting fake tough.

"It was all fake because being physical doesn't mean you have to scuffle with guys. It doesn't mean you're tough. Being physical is playing harder every possession. Going out there and fighting for rebounds and doing what I'm doing," he said following the game (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

The Suns and Warriors will see each other next on Dec. 28 in Phoenix.