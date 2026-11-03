Suns, Warriors Fire Back at Each Other After Draymond Green Incident

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns dropped to 1-4 on the season after last night's loss to the Golden State Warriors, though a dominating storyline wasn't on the Suns' poor execution down the stretch and their inability to again string together four quarters of basketball.

Draymond Green was ejected in the third quarter of action after being assessed two technical fouls for plays involving Khaman Maluach and Dillon Brooks. Brooks was also awarded a technical foul for the scuffle after the whistle.

Draymond Green was assessed a double technical on this play and was ejected. pic.twitter.com/uCmsTQxmcX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 3, 2026

Warriors big man Charles Bassey called the Suns "fake tough" for how they responded to the play.

"It was all fake because being physical doesn't mean you have to scuffle with guys. It doesn't mean you're tough. Being physical is playing harder every possession. Going out there and fighting for rebounds and doing what I'm doing," he said post-game (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

"Me and [Draymond] Green were going for the ball. Miles [Bridges] came in and pushed me. You don't have to do that, but like I said, it's all fake. It's good we got a win."

Brooks, speaking directly to Rankin, shared his side of the story.

"I was just trying to de-escalate the whole thing. Did a lot there. Fell down and pushed him at the end of it. I was just trying to de-escalate it. He was tweaking all game. Let it be."

Dillon Brooks on approaching Draymond Green after Green threw Khaman Maluach to the floor in 3rd quarter of Suns loss to Warriors: "I was just trying to de-escalate the whole thing. Did a lot there. Fell down and pushed him at the end of it. I was just trying to de-escalate it.… pic.twitter.com/8V3EI9WAJa — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 3, 2026

The man initially involved in Maluach doesn't believe there was any ill intent from Green.

"I think it's just a basketball play. Just out there playing basketball. Nothing against Draymond. Just playing basketball out there," he said post-game.

The Suns and Warriors are now tied at 1-1 on their season series. Golden State has now won five games in a row dating back to their loss in Phoenix two weeks ago, which was also the only win of the year thus far for the Suns.

Star guard Devin Booker says with players like Green and Brooks, things are likely to happen when they meet.

"It's part of the game. It happens the majority of the nights. With Draymond (Green) and Dillon (Brooks) on the floor, it's probably going to happen," he told Rankin.

Stephen Curry says the incident sparked Golden State's comeback.

"He lit a fire in all of us and we had to respond. So, I'm glad we did," Curry said after the win.

The Suns will see the Warriors next in Phoenix on Dec. 28.