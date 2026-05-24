Collin Gillespie Reacts to Suns' NBA Award Snub

PHOENIX — The NBA recently revealed its list of All-NBA Defensive Teams, and the Phoenix Suns' top defender wasn't on the list.

Nor did he receive a single vote.

Jordan Goodwin wasn't mentioned as any of the 25 players with votes for either first or second-team honors, which perplexed Suns guard Collin Gillespie.

"Goodie didn't get a single vote for all defense?" Gillespie asked on X.

Goodie didn’t get a single vote for all defense? — Collin Gillespie (@Colling1021) May 23, 2026

Goodwin, widely viewed as Phoenix's best on-ball defender, brought a dynamic blend of defending and rebounding to the Suns' backcourt last season. Though he's not a household name across the country, he's still viewed as a key part in head coach Jordan Ott's system.

"That's what Goodie (Jordan Goodwin) does every single night," Ott said this season on Goodwin's defensive pressure.

"We're going to find it. We have to find it across all seven, 10, 12, however many of the runs we have. It has to be consistent pickup points and consistent pressure. There has to be a way on all nights that we bring that pressure, and that's just part of who we are, part of our DNA."

It's not surprising Goodwin wasn't named to either the first or second team for all-defense, though not getting a sliver of recognition was a bit surprising.

Goodwin was one of five Suns players to have played in 70 or more regular season games this year. His 4.9 rebounds per night was third on the team despite being a guard while his 1.5 steals averaged led Phoenix.

When the Suns need a star player stopped, they call Goodwin's number.

"Massive at both ends. We can't overstate his shot making, but to hold a guy like that (Stephen Curry), 3-of-10, 4-of-16, and then we talked possession, possession, possessions, he had four offensive rebounds and six steals," Ott said after their play-in tournament win over the Warriors.

"Where he started the season to now speaks volumes about who he is and what he's becoming as a basketball player, super excited and happy he's on our team.”

Goodwin is scheduled to be a free agent this summer but is reportedly a top priority for the Suns to bring back. Alongside Goodwin is Gillespie — both are unrestricted but Phoenix has Bird Rights on both.