Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become the Ultimate Test of Mat Ishbia’s Discipline

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia insists he's learned from past mistakes.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors are true, that will be tested.

Antetokounmpo is expected to be prominently shopped this summer after another failed Milwaukee Bucks season.

Antetokounmpo, in a dream world, would fit the Suns nicely in terms of what Phoenix is looking for. Size. Length. Star power. Paint presence. Scoring. It's a move kids across the country would make in a NBA 2K game before pushing the Suns to the NBA Finals.

That would be a blockbuster deal, something Ishbia himself has done previously with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. That experiment failed — miserably — and Ishbia vowed to not make the same mistake twice in terms of roster construction:

"I like this team. I like where we're going. I like the direction of the organization. I like the culture that we've built. I like the identity that we have, and we're not going to do anything silly to mess that up," he told reporters at Phoenix's end of season press conference.

"We're going to continue to lean in on that, and I think the fans will be proud of that, and we're going to continue to get better. We're going to build something special for years to come here in Phoenix, and I think this was the foundational first year."

Rumors recently went wild on a potential Antetokounmpo-to-Phoenix connection with certain wording in a social media post.

Admittedly so, perhaps we're thirsty for something different and that's why we're grasping for straws.

Yet the potential availability and allure of adding Antetokounmpo would test even the strongest of minds in Phoenix, Ishbia included. If that opportunity did arise, and Antetokounmpo only wanted to wear a Suns uniform, would Ishbia pull the trigger?

The term "silly" Ishbia used can be flexibility by definition, though the general consensus was no more big swings at the plate were coming in the desert. Not after the Suns shocked the NBA world and clearly have something with its core group of players despite the ceiling still very much debatable.

That's where the argument for Antetokounmpo comes in. When a star like that wants to play for you, it's hard to say no. The Suns did a simillar dance with Durant a few years ago.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle to make any of this happen is a trade package back to Milwaukee and what the Bucks would want in exchange for one of the NBA's top players. Without dishing out Dillon Brooks or Jalen Green, the Suns are relegated to Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and second-round draft picks.

That's not nearly enough to get a deal for Antetokounmpo done.

However, the NBA can be a funny place sometimes, especially in a league where star players hold all the power.