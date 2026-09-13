Warriors Would Be 'First in Line' for Devin Booker Trade, NBA Insider Says

PHOENIX — Trade buzz again surrounds Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, and this time it's a division rival in the headlines.

According to Golden State Warriors insider/The San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami, the Warriors love Booker and would be "first in line" to trade for him if he ever became available.

“I think the Warriors like him too much if you ask me. But they love him. Steve [Kerr] loves him,” he said on the Warriors Plus/Minus podcast.

“Booker loved playing for Steve. ... They [Golden State] love Devin Booker. ... Listen he obviously loves Phoenix, he's signed long-term. They say they're never trading him ... But if that plays out in a poor way, they’ve traded every draft pick. How do they get draft picks back? How do they restart? I know the Warriors would be first in line saying, ‘we got three first round picks we can give you, and what else do you want?'"

The connections to Golden State make sense, as Kerr/Curry have always talked highly of Booker and vice versa. Booker spent time with the two faces of the Warriors' franchise during their Olympic Gold Medal run in Paris recently.

Yet with Curry being 38, time is ticking on even the slightest potential of Booker/Curry joining forces in Golden State.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia previously said Phoenix would never trade Booker — on multiple occasions — so it doesn't feel as if that will happen.

"Devin Booker is our franchise player," Ishbia said at his end of season press conference.

"I love Devin Booker. Devin Booker loves being here. Our coach loves Devin Booker. Our GM loves Devin Booker. Devin Booker is going to be here. Devin Booker is going to lead us to a championship here in Phoenix. That's what he's going to do, and we're going to build the right team around him.

"He's going to get better, just like I'm going to get better, just like everyone is going to get better in our organization."

Booker is no stranger to trade discussions thanks to his talent, star power and Phoenix's inability to emerge as a serious threat for a championship since their prior run to the 2021 NBA Finals.

However, there's hope the Suns can potentially turn things around — but Booker will absolutely need to play a part in that unless Phoenix decides to hit the reset button or Booker himself requests a fresh start elsewhere.

Seeing how he just re-signed on a historic contract extension last summer, it doesn't feel like he's going anywhere soon.