Suns Insider Doesn't Mince Words On Darius Garland Trade Buzz

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have been heavily tied to Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland in recent days.

The buzz mostly comes from the fallout of Los Angeles' punishment from the NBA after an investigation into their handling of Kawhi Leonard and the salary cap circumvention that came with it. The Clippers' owner was fined $30 million and the organization lost five future first-round picks as a result.

That's sent the internet, and perhaps even Los Angeles, into a bit of a frenzy. The Clippers clearly aren't going to be competing this season, and now there's even more incentive for Los Angeles to hit the rest button.

That — alongside Phoenix's need for a more traditional point guard — have prompted Garland trade chatter in the desert, though one Suns insider isn't buying it.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro offered this on X:

"Ok I am going to chime in here on all of these Darius Garland hypotheticals. There have been no discussions between the teams. I do not expect there to be any in the near future. So, I would say this is not going to happen. Suns are going to give Jalen Green every opportunity to prove he is a good fit with Book and this year we should find out if that can work."

Ok I am going to chime in here on all of these Darius Garland hypotheticals. There have been no discussions between the teams. I do not expect there to be any in the near future. So, I would say this is not going to happen. Suns are going to give Jalen Green every opportunity to… https://t.co/OlJCutpb8q — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 9, 2026

We previously broke down Garland's potential (and exciting fit) as a true point guard with high scoring upside next to Booker, though the conversation in Phoenix shifts towards Green and the Suns' belief in him.

Green has the scoring advantage of Garland, though his fit next to Booker is a bit... unconventional. Both operate naturally as scoring guards.

Still, the Suns have a strong belief in the trio of Booker, Green and Dillon Brooks entering next season.

Perhaps the most important piece to any Garland/Suns rumors is Phoenix simply doesn't have the draft cammo the Clippers may be in search of. Los Angeles would want premium draft picks to replace their recently devoid haul, and the Suns don't quite have that thanks to prior trades for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

It's a nice thought, and perhaps we'll be able to revisit this later during the 2026-27 season — though it's clear the Suns want to see Green healthy in their offense after he missed 50+ games last year while Los Angeles probably isn't itching to ditch Garland to a divisional rival for pennies on the dollar.