NBA Legend Thinks You're Too Low on Phoenix Suns This Season

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are hoping to shatter some expectations this season.

After a surprise run to the playoffs, the Suns are hoping 2026-27 is an even better year with another step in the right direction after moving on from big names such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal last summer.

This offseason, Phoenix mostly handled in-house business with re-signing the likes of Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Mark Williams. The Suns did make a few big moves, however — trading up in the draft for Koa Peat before acquiring Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets.

National opinions vary on what the team will be under second-year coach Jordan Ott, though most of them believe the organization will take a step down.

Not Robert Horry.

The seven-time NBA champion, appearing on his own podcast, offered this on the Suns:

“Phoenix is gonna have a better record than a lot of people think,” Horry said on his podcast. “So I’m gonna put them a little bit higher (than the eighth seed in the West).”

Full video:

The Suns won 45 games last season despite suffering a slew of injuries that impacted practically everybody on the roster. Only two players (Oso Ighodaro and Collin Gillespie) played in 80+ games for the team last season while Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green combined to miss over 90 games.

The West is tough sledding this year, no doubt. The Suns are battling giants such as Oklahoma City and San Antonio atop the conference while other teams such as Denver, Los Angeles (Lakers) and Minnesota should also provide tough outs.

While the organization clearly isn't planning a championship parade, the Suns are still expected to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Perhaps in 2026-27 they'll avoid the dreaded play-in tournament and secure a top six playoff seed.

Scouring around the internet, the Suns' projected win totals appear to be slightly lower than their actual record last season. ESPN has Phoenix at 42 wins this coming season.