Is Ja Morant's Future Truly With Suns?

The NBA (well, Phoenix Suns) offseason is officially here, and you can tell by the constant links for trade rumors with star players.

The Suns are hoping to reach new heights next season and will likely have to make some upgrades to the roster in order to do so.

Many believe that's set for a fresh face in the lineup, though debates on who that is and how the Suns should go about this summer are largely up for debate.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson have been recently dropped names, Ja Morant now finds himself in the arena.

"I actually think Ja Morant would fit nicely in Phoenix," CBS Sports' Ashley Nicole Moss said before diving deeper.

"I think the Phoenix Suns are a team that has kind of struggled to get over the hump in the Western Conference. I think we saw them figure it out a little bit this regular season and obviously the postseason didn't go the way they wanted it to as well. I think Devin Booker, you bring Ja Morant to that situation, a true point guard, Devin Booker gets to go back to play a position — his true position. Which is a shooting guard.

"That allows — you have a true point guard you haven't had since the Chris Paul era to run the offense. Devin Booker does what he does well. Dillon Brooks, there's rumors, he more than likely may be on the move but if I'm Phoenix I'm trying to retain him. They have enough of the additional pieces to make it interesting for the Memphis Grizzlies, who aren't going to be competitive in the Western Conference. Let's be very clear about that. They're in a complete rebuild, but that's okay because when you're trading with a team that's in a rebuild, sometimes they're not as picky especially when they're trying to offload a player like Ja Morant, who is not part of their future plan."

Full clip:

Ja Morant has a future .... and i think it's in Phoenix.



"a true point guard that they haven't had since Chris Paul, Devin Booker gets to go back to his natural position (...) i don't think Ja Morant is damaged goods (...) he just needs the right situation."@CBSSports pic.twitter.com/QQvsPcEiwy — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) May 14, 2026

Morant is a polarizing prospect in his own regards, as there's no denying the talent he possesses on the court — though the noise that follows Morant away from his play on the court might just be too hard for Suns owner Mat Ishbia to ignore.

For a Phoenix team that tried everything to rework its culture last season, the risk probably isn't worth the reward when it comes to trading above bare minimum assets for Morant.