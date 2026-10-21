Ja Morant Headlines 3 Expert-Backed Suns-Blazers Bets Tonight

The Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers meet tonight to begin the 2026-27 NBA regular season at Moda Center in what should be an exciting, star-studded battle.

We scanned the internet for some of the best bets we could find for tonight's action — here's what we found:

Ja Morant OVER 23.5 Points + Assists

Ryan Gilbert, SI.com: "Ja Morant seems like the type of player that can turn it on and get locked in when he wants to. A home opener with his new team certainly feels like that type of moment.

"Morant averages 22.4 points and 7.4 assists per game in his career, including 19.5 points and 8.1 assists in 20 games last season.

"He’s looking for a fresh start, and I could see him cashing this prop either with a boatload of points or getting close to a double-double with a focus on distributing the ball around."

Miles Bridges 15+ Points

Geoff Clark, Covers.com: "First-year Suns forward Miles Bridges is more likely to eat into the usage of wings Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green than that of five-time All-Star Devin Booker. Still, Bridges' points prop is set at 15+, compared to 20+ points for both Brooks and Green.

"Bridges scored at least 15 points in 47 of 77 games last season. He averaged just 17.1 points per game after averaging 20.5 points over his previous three seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. I'm expecting Bridges to play a bigger offensive role in Phoenix than he did during his final season in Charlotte."

UNDER 321.5 Points

Matt Moore, Action Network: "In the preseason, the Suns ranked 21st in offensive rating and played at a bottom-10 pace. There are zero warning signs from a script perspective to suggest Phoenix wants to run up and down the floor. ... Both of these teams ranked in the bottom eight in preseason pace. This game has 'rock fight' written all over it.

"What on earth is this line? When I first looked at the board, this was the first number that completely jumped off the page at me. Based on last year's data and current pace metrics, my model makes this total 221. I cannot find any sort of schematic or mathematical justification for an 11-point differential to push this up to 231.5.

"I am making this my three-star best bet of the night."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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