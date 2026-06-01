Jusuf Nurkic Makes Eye-Opening Claim on Former Suns Coach

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns were vastly underwhelming under prior head coach Mike Budenholzer despite having a star-studded team featuring Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal among others.

There was hope the former NBA champion coach could work some magic in the desert after Frank Vogel and Monty Williams failed to do so in prior seasons — though when the dust settled, the Suns completely missed the postseason and Budenholzer was fired.

Much has been said from the outside on what transpired that season, though we haven't heard much from any perspectives within the building.

Until now.

Former Suns center Jusuf Nurkic appeared on X's and O's Chat for nearly two hours to talk about a wide range of topics — including Budenholzer.

Jusuf Nurkic alleges Mike Budenholzer was an alcohol addict, would schedule meetings just to provoke players and tried to explain to Kevin Durant how to score 😳



“The whole system felt so absurd.”



(Via @XOsChat) pic.twitter.com/BdaSpiLvpf — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) June 1, 2026

Nurkic first said Budenholzer would try to tell Durant how to score during games while one-on-one meetings would just be used to chastise players.

Perhaps most surprising of all? Nurkic alleged Budenhozler was an alcoholic.

“Explaining to Kevin Durant how to score? That's like explaining to a pilot how to fly a plane," said Nurkic.

"The whole system felt so absurd. The situation we were in, the environment we were in. And then we find out — I don't even know if I should say this — but the guy was an alcohol addict. He was really having a problem with it.”

The Suns actually started that season hot out of the gates with a 9-2 record before crumbling to a 36-46 record. Budenholzer was fired and eventually replaced by new head coach Jordan Ott.

"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season," the Suns said in a statement after firing Budenholzer. "Our fans deserve better. Change is needed."

Ott helped the Suns to a playoff appearance this season with less talent available, so it seems as if Phoenix made the right move while also ditching Durant and Beal last summer. Nurkic was dealt at the trade deadline during the 2024-25 season to the Charlotte Hornets.

Budenholzer, a native of Holbrook, AZ, hasn't taken a job coaching since. They owe Budenholzer roughly $10 million per season for the next three years unless he takes a job elsewhere.