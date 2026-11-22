PHOENIX — Even the Phoenix Suns' off days are entertaining.

The Suns have won three consecutive games and seven of their last nine outings, having caught fire on the court and will hopefully continue their winning ways in New Orleans on Monday night.

However, Sunday did provide a bit of entertainment away from the court.

Suns Legend Eddie Johnson Trades Blows With Draymond Green

Things began with a simple soundbite from Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who brought up the point of Draymond Green's offense being limited when Stephen Curry's off the court.

"When Steph goes out, it really limits Draymond's impact offensively. There's no question. We're trying to sort through that and figure it out."



Steve Kerr on Draymond Green's offensive impact without Steph Curry | @WillardAndDibs pic.twitter.com/ZI1SgTlLp2 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 21, 2026

Suns legend and current broadcast Eddie Johnson, amid the ongoing conversation surrounding Green's Hall of Fame placement and possibility, kicked things off on X with:

"Name me a Potential Hall Of Fame player that will have that statistical personal Resume going into the Hall. Then you have players like Mark Aquirre, Tom Chambers, Shawn Marion, and Kevin Johnson not get in?"

Green responded with, "Hahaha you named a bunch of players not named Eddie 🤣🤣🤣. Making it me vs them not changing your life Ed."

Johnson, roughly 30 minutes after Green posted his response, didn't hold back.

"My life is good, Draymond. Thanks for checking🙏🏿 I named Aguirre, Chambers, Marion and KJ for a reason. Your defense and impact on winning are part of your case. So here’s the individual basketball question. How do you weigh that against the individual résumés of those four guys who could actually carry a team if the star player they played with is injured? Check my resume, even I did that many times. I got more players for you if you want? Just doing my job bro as an analyst. Isn’t that your main job now and basketball is only when Curry plays?"

Green has yet to respond.

The two respective players have never been afraid to make their opinions heard, so when the two worlds collide... it's typically must-see television. Or tweeting. Or whatever the kids call it nowadays.