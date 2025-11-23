2 Things the Suns Must Do to Beat the Spurs Tonight

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play host to the San Antonio Spurs today, and after an emotionally-taxing win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, the Suns will look to regroup and carry that momentum moving into tonight.

Both sides are impacted by injuries, as names such as Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Green are still out due to injuries - you can catch the full report here .

Phoenix is 8-2 in its last ten games while San Antonio is 6-4. The Suns previously won their first matchup earlier this season, though much has changed for both sides.

What can Phoenix do to ensure they walk out of Mortgage Matchup Center with a win?

Win the math game

The Suns rank top-five in three-pointers made (246) and three-point percentage (38.4) this season while San Antonio shoots 49.9% from the field overall.

This won't be a classic "track meet" as both teams rank in the bottom half of the NBA in terms of pace, though Phoenix and San Antonio clearly are capable of hitting respective shots at a high rate.

Suns coach Jordan Ott has done a good job of turning Phoenix's early success into a numbers game. More three-pointers > more two-pointers is where the league is trending, and even in spite of Grayson Allen's absence, the Suns still have capable shooters to make teams pay.

Hit shots.

Basketball is a simple game, but if the Suns can hit their typical three-pointers over San Antonio, math should favor them tonight.

Devin Booker Rebounds

Booker is coming off one of his roughest performances of the year, scoring a season-low 16 points on 4-18 shooting and fouling out late in the action of their win against Minnesota.

Booker, one of the league's best guards, needs to find his rhythm once again, as Phoenix would be playing a dangerous game depending on some magic elsewhere if Booker isn't able to get going.

Dillon Brooks is a capable scorer and the Suns have a few other contributors who can make plays, though the parlay of a Booker down game + Phoenix winning isn't one that hits often.

Especially with injuries, Booker's scoring and versatility across the floor is a massive puzzle piece entering tonight.

“Can throw him out there as a three, four, doesn’t matter. I think he’s just going to try to find a way to have success,” Ott said. “Game’s so interchangeable at this point. Most lineups have fives in them, but everyone else can pass, dribble and shoot a lot of the times.

“(Booker’s willingness to play anywhere) makes my job a lot easier. In our group, we’ve found a lot, but there’s going to be a lot more that we can find, especially in this stretch coming.”

