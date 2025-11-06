Bradley Beal’s Return, Jalen Green’s Debut Headline Suns vs Clippers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play host to the Los Angeles Clippers for a Thursday night battle, and there's several storylines to follow - beginning with a familiar face making his return.
Bradley Beal Returns to Phoenix
Former Suns guard Bradley Beal will make his first visit to Mortgage Matchup Center after splitting with the organization this summer.
Beal, acquired from the Washington Wizards via trade, didn't quite live up to the hype with the Suns for various reasons - whether it be health or overall poor fit in what was a dysfunctional squad despite its star power.
Beal was waived this summer and quickly landed in Los Angeles after, hoping to compete for a NBA title. The Suns' trio of Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant never won a playoff game together.
Beal's departure and overall time in Phoenix wasn't without controversy, and his reaction from Suns fans tonight will surely tell a lot.
Jalen Green Likely to Make Suns Debut
As part of the Suns' trade with Houston for Kevin Durant. Phoenix nabbed Jalen Green - the team's top scorer and a youthful guard to pair next to Booker in the Suns' backcourt for what many hope will be the foreseeable future.
Green, however, has been out with a hamstring injury and has yet to make his debut in a Suns uniform - though the team's initial injury report marked him as probable to play tonight.
That's exciting for a Suns team looking to take the next step in terms of shot creation, pace and scoring - which are all things Green's presence should help over time.
How Will Clippers Function Without Kawhi Leonard, James Harden?
Also on the injury report were James Harden (personal reasons) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - both of whom are out.
As a result, oddsmakers have shifted Phoenix as the favorite tonight. ESPN's basketball power index gives the Suns a 62.6% chance to win tonight.
Los Angeles' starting lineup now is fairly open to whatever matchup advantages they think they can explore without some serious star power.
Beal, Kris Dunn and Chris Paul will anchor that starting unit while other parts will be interchangable.
Tonight will be quite interesting as both teams deal with changes to the lineup - this could come down to coaching, where Tyronn Lue has the advantage over first-year coach Jordan Ott.
Opening tip tonight is set for 7:00 PM MST.